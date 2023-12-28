"NHL version of a Lebron James trajectory" - Blackhawks fans react as Connor Bedard pulls off clutch win followed by iconic Vince Carter celebration

Connor Bedard made a mark in NHL history when he secured an overtime victory for the Chicago Blackhawks against the Winnipeg Jets. His game-winning goal against the Jets ignited a passionate reaction from the United Center crowd.

NHL insider Charlie Roumeliotis captured the iconic moment and shared a video post on Xt. The post featured Bedard's celebratory move, reminiscent of Vince Carter's famous "It's Over" gesture. The video quickly gained traction, sparking a wave of reactions from Blackhawks fans.

Expand Tweet

One passionate fan took to X to express his amazement, stating,

"I’ve been watching sports for decades. No rookie has paid off on his hype any quicker, ingratiated himself to a fanbase any quicker for factors beyond his play. He’s got the NHL version of a LeBron James trajectory starting here."

Expand Tweet

Another fan, clearly appreciating the gravity of the moment, remarked,

"Beating a Vezina winner with your patented shot for an OTGWG is a helluva way to solidify its reputation."

Expand Tweet

However, not all reactions were uniformly positive, as evidenced by a more reserved comment:

"Big deal."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Connor Bedard helped the Blackhawks secure a 2-1 win

The Chicago Blackhawks secured a 2-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets, with Connor Bedard emerging as the hero. Bedard, leading NHL rookies in scoring, notched his second goal of the game in a frantic overtime at 2:15.

His wrist shot beat Winnipeg's Connor Hellebuyck, marking the first OT goal of Bedard's career and his 15th of the season. The 18-year-old center extended his points streak to five games, displaying impressive offensive prowess.

Morgan Barron scored in regulation for the Jets, who lost for only the second time in 11 contests. Despite Winnipeg's dominance early in the game and a 38-25 shots-on-goal advantage. Petr Mrazek's stellar goaltending, making 37 saves, was pivotal for the Blackhawks. Mrazek's performance was particularly commendable in a resurgent season following a two-year struggle with groin injuries.

Chicago's Anthony Beauvillier broke the silence with the team's first shot on goal, and Bedard opened the scoring in the first period. Barron leveled the score for the Jets in the second, but Bedard's overtime heroics secured the Blackhawks' victory, earning only their second win in eight games.