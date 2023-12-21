NHL Winter Classic 2024: Fans get a sneak peek at outlay for Kraken vs Golden Knights encounter at T-Mobile Park

The hockey community and fans got a preview of the arrangement for the upcoming Discover NHL Winter Classic 2024 at T-Mobile Park.

T-Mobile Park, the home of the Seattle Mariners, is the venue for the upcoming showdown between the Seattle Kraken and the Vegas Golden Knights.

Expand Tweet

Inspired by Seattle's renowned seaport and marinas, the field design is imbued with a nautical theme.

The NHL regulation-size rink is at the center of T-Mobile Park, set upon oceanic topographic maps depicting Puget Sound's waters. Surrounding the rink are docks and piers, providing entry points for the Kraken and Golden Knights.

Withing the snow and ice landscape, illustrated water features host an auxiliary ice rink and boats, including a shipwrecked vessel. An iceberg, with an NHL compass representing the Pacific Northwest, floats behind the team benches.

The baseball 'batter's eye' transforms into the Kraken's eye in the center field for this special event. In the left field, the NHL on TNT set is housed in a boat house, overseeing the auxiliary rink where local youth hockey players will take the spotlight throughout the game.

NHL Winter Classic 2024: Spectator's game day guide

Date and time : January 1st, 2024, at 3 p.m. ET

: January 1st, 2024, at 3 p.m. ET Venue : T-Mobile Park, Seattle, Washington

: T-Mobile Park, Seattle, Washington Broadcast : TNT, B/R Sports on Max, SN and TVAS

: TNT, B/R Sports on Max, SN and TVAS Live streaming : FuboTV

: FuboTV Radio: KJR 950 AM, iHeart Radio, KKGK 1340/98.9 and Sirius XM.

Opening ceremony, pregame festivities, national anthem performance and military tribute

The NHL Winter Classic's opening ceremony will have the on-field arrivals of the Kraken and Golden Knights from the dugouts to the docks.

Sir Mix-A-Lot, a proud Seattle native, will set the stage for player introductions with a spirited performance of one of his top hits.

The formal pregame festivities will commence with introducing the Blackhawks and Bruins. Following that, the stirring Notre Dame Fight Song will be performed by the South Bend Symphony Orchestra.

Then, thirteen-year-old singer, songwriter and guitarist Nikhil Bagga will take the spotlight to perform the U.S. national anthem from the iceberg stage.

ASL interpretation is a significant feature of the NHL's collaboration with P-X-P. P-X-P Founder and CEO Brice Christenson will act as an ASL interpreter, with Brittany Rupik serving as the ASL performer.

The Flag party, sponsored by Navy Federal Credit Union, will include service members from the Army, Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord. The University of Washington ROTC will have the honor of presenting the colors.

The second intermission will showcase "A Tribute to Seattle Sports." It will feature appearances by Jay Buhner, Matt Hasselbeck, Walter Jones, Steve Largent, Marshawn Lynch, Edgar Martinez, Jack Sikma, Isaiah Thomas, Lenny Wilkens and Dan Wilson.

NHL Entertainment will oversee the production, with Steve Mayer as executive producer and Matt Celli directing the proceedings.

What is the NHL Winter Classic?

The NHL Winter Classic, or "La Classique hivernale de la LNH" in French, is an annual outdoor hockey game played around New Year's Day in a football or baseball stadium with an NHL team.

The inaugural Winter Classic took place in 2008 at Ralph Wilson Stadium (now Highmark Stadium) in Orchard Park, New York, featuring the Buffalo Sabres and Pittsburgh Penguins.

In 2023, Fenway Park in Boston hosted the NHL Winter Classic, where the Boston Bruins triumphed over the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-1.

Limited tickets for the 2024 Winter Classic are on sale through Ticketmaster, the NHL's official ticketing partner.