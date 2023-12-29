As the countdown to the NHL Winter Classic 2024 intensifies, hockey enthusiasts and analysts are excited over the clash between the Seattle Kraken and the defending Stanley Cup champions, the Vegas Golden Knights.

A recent tweet by avid NHL fan Johan Granqvist, citing a study from 'Ohio Online Gambling & Sports B,' has ignited conversations about the potential outcome of this marquee matchup.

Scheduled for January 1, 2024, the 2024 NHL Winter Classic holds particular significance as it features a showdown between the league's most recent expansion teams, the Seattle Kraken and the Vegas Golden Knights. Set to take place at T-Mobile Park, this outdoor regular-season spectacle promises to deliver excitement and drama on New Year's Day.

Granqvist's tweet, which suggests that the Golden Knights are expected to triumph over the Kraken, hinges on Monday performance statistics provided by 'Ohio Online Gambling & Sports B.' According to the data, the Golden Knights boast an impressive Monday record, with 27 victories and 21 losses, translating to a Monday win percentage of 56.25%. This statistic underscores the team's consistency and success on the first day of the week.

In contrast, the Seattle Kraken's Monday performance appears to be less stellar. With 8 wins and 12 losses, the Kraken hold a Monday win percentage of 40.00%. While the data indicates competitive performances, it also implies that Mondays may present a more challenging hurdle for the Kraken compared to their Golden Knights counterparts.

The debate sparked by Granqvist's tweet raises intriguing questions about the significance of Monday statistics in predicting the outcome of the Winter Classic. Whether the Monday metrics hold true or not, the clash between the Seattle Kraken and the Vegas Golden Knights is sure to provide fans with an unforgettable start to the new year.

Two exciting games in 2024 NHL Stadium Series

The 2024 Stadium Series comprises two outdoor regular-season NHL games, a departure from the usual single-game format, scheduled for February 17-18, 2024, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. This marks the first occurrence of dual Stadium Series games since 2016.

On February 17, the Philadelphia Flyers will face the New Jersey Devils, followed by the New York Rangers taking on the New York Islanders on February 18. Originally planning only one game with the Rangers and Devils, the NHL expanded to include all three New York metropolitan area teams, akin to the 2014 Stadium Series at Yankee Stadium.

The Rangers retain "visiting" status to preserve Madison Square Garden's tax exemption. MetLife Stadium renovations precede the 2026 FIFA World Cup, necessitating the removal of some sideline seats.