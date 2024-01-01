NHL Winter Classic 2024 TV coverage: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Jan. 1, 2024

On Monday, hockey enthusiasts are in for a treat, as the Vegas Golden Knights (22-10-5) face off against the Seattle Kraken (14-14-9) in the NHL Winter Classic. The game at T-Mobile Park is scheduled for an opening faceoff at 3 p.m. ET.

TV channel and live streaming options

Hockey fans can catch all the action live on TNT. For those unable to attend in person, numerous live streaming options are available.

TNT, the official broadcaster, ensures comprehensive coverage of the game. Viewers can also access the game through various live TV streaming services like DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV and more, providing flexibility for fans to choose their preferred platform.

Winter Classic preview: Knights vs Kraken

The Vegas Golden Knights enter the Winter Classic with an impressive season record, showcasing a potent offense, averaging 3.32 goals per game. Key players, including Jack Eichel, Mark Stone and William Karlsson, have propelled the team forward with a combined 43 goals and 66 assists, leading the top two lines.

Notably, Jonathan Marchessault, Ivan Barbashev, Chandler Stephenson and dynamic defensemen Brayden McNabb and Alex Pietrangelo have contributed significantly to the team's offensive prowess.

On the opposing side, the Seattle Kraken, though, struggling offensively with an average of 2.65 goals per game, have shown promise all season. The top line, led by Oliver Bjorkstrand and Jared McCann, has been the driving force, accounting for 25 goals and 24 assists.

However, challenges persist beyond the top line, with only three active skaters managing at least eight goals. This disparity in offensive output may be an area the Golden Knights could look to exploit.

Head-to-head clashes between Knights and Kraken

In nine meetings, reigning Stanley Cup champions Vegas Golden Knights have beaten the Seattle Kraken eight times and lost once.

The average goals per game is 5.6. The Golden Knights boast an impressive average of 3.8 goals per game, while the Kraken's is 1.8. Hockey fans are in for an exhilarating Winter Classic clash, with two competitive teams battling it out on the ice.