"236 hours later, this Shesterkin masterpiece was created": NHL world reacts to pencil drawing made by an Igor Shesterkin fan

By Srihari Anand
Modified Jan 27, 2023 10:43 PM IST
Dallas Stars v New York Rangers
Igor Shesterkin #31 of the New York Rangers looks on during the first period against the Dallas Stars at Madison Square Garden in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

A fan has created and shared a remarkable pencil portrait of New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin. The masterpiece took 236 hours to create and has taken Twitter by storm.

My pencil drawing of New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin✍🏻This took 236 hours to create!@NYRangers @NHL 🔵🔴⚪️ https://t.co/ZGkRat2bMF
"My pencil drawing of New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin.This took 236 hours to [email protected]@NHL" - @shannonrosssx

Shesterkin reacted to the hand-made fan art and liked the artist's post on Instagram.

Igor Shesterking liked the artist&#039;s post on Instagram
Igor Shesterking liked the artist's post on Instagram

Twitter fans were amazed at the artwork and plauded the artist for their work. Some fans were shocked that this was indeed a pencil drawing, while others were blown away by the detail and skill on display.

236 hours later, this Shesterkin masterpiece was created 😍(via @shannonrosssx) https://t.co/r1WpK2mNIK
@shannonrosssx @NYRangers @NHL @TSNHockey @TSN_Sports @BarDown @Sportsnet You are so insanely talented Shannon 😭, amazing work!!
@shannonrosssx @NYRangers @NHL @TSNHockey @TSN_Sports @BarDown @Sportsnet Holy crap, that's a pencil drawing?Shannon, you've done it again. 😊
@shannonrosssx @NYRangers @NHL @TSNHockey @TSN_Sports @BarDown @Sportsnet I wouldn’t have known it was a drawing if not for the video. This is really good.

The artist @shanonrosssx shared a video of the entire process of the drawing.

236 hours later…✏️✏️ https://t.co/GgnP7Tq14g
@shannonrosssx @NYRangers @NHL @TSNHockey @TSN_Sports @BarDown @Sportsnet When … when you say pencil you mean you used a pencil to click the button on a camera that takes a PHOTO right? This is incredible
@shannonrosssx @OilersNation @NYRangers @NHL @TSNHockey @TSN_Sports @BarDown @Sportsnet That's a pencil drawing? It almost looks like an hdr photo.
@shannonrosssx @NYRangers @NHL @TSNHockey @TSN_Sports @BarDown @Sportsnet Wow, this is amazing. It looks like an actual picture, only more vibrant.
@shannonrosssx @NYRangers @NHL @TSNHockey @TSN_Sports @BarDown @Sportsnet That is freaking incredible- Yoy have God-Given talent!!! 👏👏👏👏 Put this in an IG story and tag Igor!!
@shannonrosssx @NYRangers @NHL @TSNHockey @TSN_Sports @BarDown @Sportsnet Shannon this is literally ridiculous, how is this even possible? Can’t stop staring at this 🤯❤️
@shannonrosssx @NYRangers @NHL @TSNHockey @TSN_Sports @BarDown @Sportsnet This is talent at an extreme level. Amazing. I really can't comprehend it.

The artwork is a masterpiece and if there's a goalie out there who has earned such plaudits, it's Igor Shesterkin.

Igor Shesterkin's stats and achievements with the New York Rangers

Dallas Stars v New York Rangers
Dallas Stars v New York Rangers

Shesterkin plays goaltender for the New York Rangers. In 36 games this season, he has made 992 saves and has a .918 save percentage. Shesterkin's performances have helped put New York in third place position in the NHL's Metropolitan Division and fans hope the dominant displays will continue.

Judging by his record, they will. On his New York debut in 2020, Shesterkin made 29 saves in a 5-3 victory against the Colorado Avalanche. It was a sign of things to come.

youtube-cover

A fan favorite in New York, Shesterkin won the Vezina Trophy as the best goalie in the 2021-22 NHL season. He was also selected to the NHL's All-Star team in 2022.

With the Rangers eight points behind the Carolina Hurricanes in the Metropolitan Division, they will be looking to the 27-year-old Russian to continue his form.

New York will next play host to the Vegas Golden Knights, which promises to be a tough fixture. The Golden Knights are second in the Pacific Division but have hit a patchy run of form. They've lost their last two games and are 4-5-1 in their last 10.

The Rangers enter the matchup as favorites, but if they struggle on the ice, they will be reliant on Shesterkin to save the day.

