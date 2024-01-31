"Nice bias there" - NHL fans left divided over Jack Hughes' replacement for All-Star weekend

The NHL made a significant announcement today regarding the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend. Devils forward Jesper Bratt was announced as the replacement for his injured teammate, Jack Hughes.

NHL shared the news through its official NHL Public Relations account on X (formerly Twitter). Hughes will still be present in Toronto and is set to co-captain Team Hughes alongside his brother, Quinn Hughes, for various All-Star Weekend festivities.

NHL fans expressed their opinions about the roster change on X. The social media post by NHL Public Relations garnered diverse reactions from hockey enthusiasts, reflecting the range of sentiments within the fanbase.

One fan was skeptical, pointing out what they perceived as bias in the NHL's decision-making process:

"Oh, so you’ll replace Hughes with a teammate, but not Eichel? Nice bias there, NHL!"

Another fan expressed a different perspective, suggesting an alternative player who could have been considered a replacement:

"Should’ve just sent Luke Hughes."

A critical sentiment emerged from another fan who labeled the event as a "joke" due to the inclusion of what they considered "non-All-Stars:"

"What’s with the non all stars at this event? What a joke."

Contrastingly, amidst the varying opinions, a fan expressed excitement and positivity about the announced changes:

"That's awesome."

Jack Hughes out due to injury, Jesper Bratt steps in, $1 Million Skills Prize, and more exciting changes in Toronto

New Jersey Devils' Jack Hughes will miss the 2024 NHL All-Star Game due to an upper-body injury, with teammate Jesper Bratt taking his place.

Despite being unable to play, Jack Hughes will co-captain Team Hughes with his brother, Quinn Hughes. Hughes was replaced in the skills competition by Mathew Barzal of the New York Islanders, featuring a $1 million grand prize. The All-Star Weekend introduces changes, including the return of the player draft with four captains and celebrity co-captains forming teams from 28 players. The PWHL 3-on-3 showcase accompanies the draft on Thursday.

The revamped Skills Competition on Friday features 12 skaters in eight events, culminating in a $1 million prize for the highest scorer. Saturday's main event is a 3-on-3 tournament, departing from the previous division-based format of 2016. The NHL announced the initial 32 All-Stars on January 4, with the final 12 chosen through fan votes. Despite his injury, Hughes is expected to attend the event at Scotiabank Arena.