Nick Cousins' controversial hit on Erik Gudbranson has sent shockwaves through the NHL community. It left fans livid over the questionable play that unfolded at the Nationwide Arena on a sleepy Sunday afternoon.

In what started as a closely contested game between the Blue Jackets and the Florida Panthers, the atmosphere quickly turned raucous after Cousins delivered a jarring and illegal hit 24 seconds into the third period.

Pursuing a dumped puck in Gudbranson's corner, Cousins forcefully lowered his shoulder, propelling the Blue Jackets' defenseman head-first into the end boards with a blatant hit from behind.

The impact, primarily on the number of Gudbranson's jersey, triggered a retaliatory response from the veteran blue-liner. This outburst resulted in a cascade of penalty minutes, a seven-minute power play for the Panthers and the looming possibility of a suspension for Gudbranson.

The incident has reignited discussions surrounding player safety and the need for stricter enforcement of rules against hits from behind. NHL fans expressed their discontent, with many calling for a thorough review and appropriate disciplinary action against Cousins.

They raised concerns about player welfare in a sport that already grapples with the fine line between physicality and safety. One tweeted:

"(Nick) Cousins always been a coward"

Nick Cousins' illegal hit sparks chaos: Gudbranson faces suspension as Panthers triumph

Erik Gudbranson is facing the possibility of suspension after a tumultuous game against the Florida Panthers.

Gudbranson accumulated a staggering 29 penalty minutes, sparked by his retaliation to a controversial hit from Panthers' Nick Cousins. The Blue Jackets defenseman received a roughing minor for forcefully shoving Cousins into the glass post-hit, escalating into a melee where he threw Nick Cousins to the ice and unleashed a barrage of punches.

The NHL's department of player safety is likely to contact Gudbranson, contemplating potential disciplinary action, including suspension or fines. His penalties included two minutes for instigating a fight, five minutes for fighting, a 10-minute misconduct and a 10-minute "instigator" game misconduct.

The repercussions extended beyond Gudbranson's penalties. The Panthers capitalized on a seven-minute power play resulting from the altercation, sealing their 5-2 win with a goal from Aleksander Barkov 36 seconds from time.

The Blue Jackets, missing their influential captain Boone Jenner, struggled to compensate for his absence, adopting a committee approach.