Nick Cousins' Wikipedia page gets updated with hilarious critique of his fighting tactics: 'He specialises in turtling'

The Reddit hockey community recently found itself amused by a cheeky edit on Nick Cousins' Wikipedia page, shedding light on the player's purported fighting techniques. A witty contributor added a touch of humor, asserting that Cousins "specialises in turtling."

While this may have disappeared from the official wiki, the brief appearance of this comical critique sparked a wave of reactions and laughter among NHL enthusiasts.

For those unfamiliar with the term, turtling refers to a player initiating a fight only to promptly cover up, resembling a turtle retracting into its shell, without actually engaging in the fisticuffs expected in a hockey brawl. The humorous addition, albeit short-lived, provided a lighthearted take on Cousins' alleged approach to on-ice altercations.

The revelation came to light when an eagle-eyed NHL fan shared a screenshot of Cousins' edited Wikipedia profile, capturing the attention of hockey enthusiasts across social media platforms. The fan humorously pointed out the addition, sparking a flurry of reactions and comments from fellow fans who couldn't help but join in on the fun.

One witty commentator took a playful jab at Cousins' rumored fighting style:

"Might be the worst thing to come out of Belleville. However, the best thing is Hawkins Cheezies."

Another fan, adopting a more skeptical tone, said:

"Editing Wikipedia articles and then pretending it isn't you has to be the lamest thing someone can do."

One fan humorously remarked:

"Well, it was a Canadian with the way they’re spelling specializes."

While the edit was short-lived and has likely been rectified by vigilant Wikipedia editors, the brief glimpse into the humor-infused fandom surrounding Nick Cousins' purported fighting style provided a delightful interlude for hockey enthusiasts.

Florida Panthers placed Nick Cousins on IR

The Florida Panthers placed forward Nick Cousins on injured reserve on Jan. 5 following an injury during the game against the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday. The move, reported by Colby Guy of Florida Hockey Now, is a strategic decision to manage the situation effectively after Cousins suffered a concussion from a hit by Arizona's Jason Zucker.

The move to injured reserve can be retroactive to Tuesday, making Cousins eligible for activation before the Thursday contest against the Los Angeles Kings. However, the uncertainty surrounding the duration of Cousins' absence due to the concussion protocol raises questions about his return timeline.

Nick Cousins contributed to the Panthers' lineup with two goals, five points and 45 hits in 37 contests this season. Reports suggest an increased role for Jonah Gadjovich during Cousins' recovery period as a potential solution.