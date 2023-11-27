Nick Foligno disappointed as Connor Bedard and Chicago Blackhawks fall to St. Louis Blues

In a rollercoaster week for the Chicago Blackhawks, the excitement of a dramatic comeback win against the Toronto Maple Leafs was short-lived, as they stumbled against the St. Louis Blues on Sunday.

Despite a promising multi-goal comeback led by Jason Dickinson and Kevin Korchinski's overtime heroics, the Blackhawks found themselves on the wrong side of a 4-2 scoreline.

Frustration was palpable in the locker room, with de-facto captain Nick Foligno expressing disappointment following the team's lackluster start against the Blues.

"We talked about this, it's building winning habits in here," Foligno remarked, in a post-game interview.

Chicago Blackhawks, who are yet to secure consecutive wins this season, face the challenge of establishing a cohesive identity.

Coach Luke Richardson acknowledged the need for to establish a relentless work habit and regain their identity. Even highly touted player Connor Bedard had a subpar performance.

Bedard, often celebrated as one of the best young talents in the league, struggled to make an impact against the Blues. Acknowledging the team's youth and growing pains, Foligno emphasized the responsibility of both the veterans and rookies in overcoming inconsistencies:

"There is a pride in each individual player. That’s the bare minimum."

As the team grapples with the learning curve of a rebuild, Foligno remains resolute in his vision for the Blackhawks:

"There is no excuse for that. And that’s what we have to get out of our game."

Blues dominate Chicago Blackhawks: Buchnevich shines in United Center win

In a compelling clash at the United Center on Sunday, Pavel Buchnevich led the St. Louis Blues to a 4-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks.

The Blues showcased their prowess, with Jake Neighbours scoring twice, supported by assists from Torey Krug and Robert Thomas. Jordan Binnington, determined to rebound after recent challenges, made 32 saves for St. Louis.

Jake Neighbours initiated the scoring with a breakaway backhand at 3:21 of the first period, setting the tone for the Blues. Kevin Hayes extended the lead to 2-0 with a wrist shot at 5:27.

Despite a response from Chicago's Ryan Donato, tipping in Isaak Phillips' shot at 14:45, St. Louis maintained control. Buchnevich widened the gap to 3-1 with a power-play goal at 17:02.

In the third period, Neighbours struck at 13:52, putting the Blues 4-1 ahead. Boris Katchouk added a late goal for Chicago at 18:58, but it wasn't enough to mount a comeback.

Frustration echoed in Chicago's camp, with coach Luke Richardson expressing disappointment in their lack of alertness and physical effort. The Chicago Blackhawks, despite a recent overtime win, continue to grapple with inconsistency in their quest for consecutive win this season.