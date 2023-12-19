Nick Foligno family tree: All we know about Blackhawks veteran's wife, kids, brother and more

Nick Foligno, a seasoned player for the Chicago Blackhawks, was born in the United States to Canadian parents, Mike and Janis Foligno. Thanks to his parentage, he enjoys dual citizenship.

Mike Foligno, Nick’s father, is a former ice hockey right winger from Canada, who played in the NHL for 15 seasons (1979–80 to 1993–94). He later became a scout for the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Foligno family tree includes Nick’s younger brother, Marcus and sisters, Lisa and Cara. Marcus was drafted by the Sabres in 2009 and plays for the Minnesota Wild.

Both of Nick’s sisters have also been actively involved in sports, as they played women’s lacrosse during their school and college years.

The Foligno family faced adversity when Nick’s mother, Janis, tragically died from breast cancer in 2009. The heartbreaking event inspired Nick to become an advocate for cancer research and care. He has notably dedicated himself to supporting Cystic Fibrosis Canada’s Ottawa Chapter as Celebrity Chair."

In 2011, Nick married Janelle, and the couple have three children. Their eldest child, Milana, was born in 2013, and can often be spotted cheering her father from the stands during his games. Landon was born in 2016, followed by Hudson in 2020.

Janelle, a stay-at-home mom, is also an author and philanthropist. She wrote the book "Dear Heart," and with Nick,co-founded the Hearts Playbook Foundation.

The foundation focuses on providing support to children who have heart conditions, which hold a place in their hearts due to their daughter, Milana, being born with a congenital heart defect.

Nick Foligno’s contract

On Jun. 27 this year, Foligno signed a one-year contract with the Chicago Blackhawks worth $4 million. This contract represents his cap hit for the season.

Foligno's journey in hockey began in 2006 when he was selected by the Ottawa Senators. He signed a three-year contract with the Senators on Mar. 21, 2007, which was valued at $2.55 million. He extended his stay by signing a two-year contract worth $2.4 million.

Recognizing his skills and impact on the ice, the Columbus Blue Jackets secured him with a three-year contract of $9.25 million on Jul. 6, 2012. His performance and leadership qualities were further rewarded when he inked a six-year deal of $33 million with the Blue Jackets on Dec. 31, 2014.

Apart from his stints with Columbus and Ottawa, Nick Foligno has also played for the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Boston Bruins. During his two-year tenure with the Bruins, he earned $7.6 million.