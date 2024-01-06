Nick Foligno injury update: Blackhawks suffer double blow as veteran joins Connor Bedard on IR

The Chicago Blackhawks faced a double blow as veteran forward Nick Foligno was added to the injured reserve on Saturday due to a fractured finger suffered in Friday's loss to the New Jersey Devils. This setback comes in the wake of rookie sensation Connor Bedard also landing on the injured reserve list with a jaw injury.

Chicago Blackhawks tweeted through their official X handle.

"UPDATE: We have placed Connor Bedard (fractured jaw) and Nick Foligno (fractured left finger) on injured reserve."

Foligno's injury occurred during Friday's game when he engaged in a physical altercation with Devils defenseman Brendan Smith.

The veteran forward accumulated nine penalty minutes in just 7 minutes and 26 seconds of ice time before exiting the contest. His fractured finger will sideline him as the Blackhawks grapple with an already injury-riddled lineup.

With Foligno and Bedard now on injured reserve, the Blackhawks have eight forwards currently sidelined. This surge in injuries has presented a significant challenge for the team, impacting their depth and forcing adjustments to their lineup.

Despite going scoreless in his last six games, Foligno has been a valuable contributor throughout the season, notching eight goals and 17 points in 39 games. His absence will be felt in Chicago's top-six forward group, adding to the team's adversity as they aim to navigate through a challenging stretch.

The Blackhawks, enduring their fifth consecutive loss and grappling with a string of road defeats, face an uphill battle in the competitive NHL landscape. As the team looks to regroup, the resilience and depth of their remaining roster will be crucial in overcoming the absence of key players like Foligno and Bedard.

Nick Foligno's second-period fight in Blackhawks' 4-2 loss to Devils

In a clash with the New Jersey Devils, Chicago Blackhawks rookie Connor Bedard left the game after a hit by Brendan Smith in the first period, and Nick Foligno exited after a second-period fight. The Blackhawks, already coping with multiple forward injuries, suffered a 4-2 loss and will host Calgary next.

Despite Bedard's departure, skirmishes ensued, leading to New Jersey's 6th win in 19 games. Simon Nemec and Alexander Holtz contributed a goal and assist each, while Michael McLeod broke the tie in the third.

Jason Dickinson and Boris Katchouk scored for Chicago. New Jersey goalie Vitek Vanecek made 23 saves. Jack Hughes, the Devils' leading scorer, didn't return after a late-third period hit.