Nick Foligno new contract: How much will the Chicago Blackhawks signing earn?

Nick Foligno is one of the most talked about left-wingers on the ice at present. The hockey star inked a one-year contract with the Chicago Blackhawks on June 27, 2023, for $4 million.

The contract comprises $4 million in cap hit with an annual average salary of $4 million. Foligno will earn $4 million in base salary with a minors salary of $4 million for the 2023-24 season.

The Chicago Blackhawks completed a four-player transaction with the Boston Bruins on Monday. In this trade, the Blackhawks not only acquired Nick Foligno's rights, an upcoming unrestricted free agent, but also effectively acquired the services of Taylor Hall, a skilled forward.

Nick Foligno was chosen by the Ottawa Senators in the first round of the 2006 NHL entry draft with the 28th overall pick.

The Blackhawks left winger has racked up a prolific 525 points in 1,081 games over the course of 16 seasons. He also has 27 playoff points in 68 games. Fan favorite Foligno will be an Unrestricted Free Agent by the end of the current 2023-24 season when he turns 36.

Nick Foligno’s professional hockey career

Nick Foligno

Foligno played in 28 games for the American Hockey League's (AHL) Binghamton Senators during the 2007–08 campaign, showcasing his talents there. He showed off his scoring skills in the AHL, scoring six goals and racking up 19 points.

Nick Foligno contributed an assist in the AHL's 6-3 loss to the Philadelphia Phantoms on November 16, 2007, the day of his debut. He also scored his first AHL goal against Adam Munro on January 18, 2008.

Buffalo native Foligno was traded to the Columbus Blue Jackets in exchange for defenseman Marc Methot on July 1, 2012. The Ottawa Senators, who had lost two of their leading defensemen to free agency and desperately needed defensive reinforcements, greatly valued this deal.

Interestingly, Foligno was mentioned in connection with a potential package for superstar Rick Nash prior to the trade. Still, Blue Jackets General Manager Scott Howson stated that Nash was not open to a trade with the Ottawa Senators. Foligno inked a three-year deal for an estimated $9.15 million shortly after moving to Columbus.

Nick Foligno scored a spectacular goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals 2014 postseason. The action started when RJ Umberger, one of his teammates, bravely deflected a slapshot with his head. Foligno quickly grabbed the loose puck, making a deft move down the ice and firing a shot that escaped Marc-Andre Fleury.

