Nick Holden contract: How much did veteran NHL defenceman earn through his career?

Nick Holden, a seasoned NHL defenseman born on May 15, 1987, has had a 12-season stint in the NHL.

Through eight contracts, he has earned an impressive amount of $19.3 million. Let's take a closer look at his journey in professional hockey.

Nick Holden's career overview

Nick Holden's career in the NHL began when he signed a three-year, $2,825 million contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets on Mar. 28, 2008. This contract had a cap hit of $775,000, setting the stage for his professional career.

Over the years, Holden's value as a defenseman became increasingly evident, and his career continued with several more contracts:

1. Columbus Blue Jackets (2011): On Jun. 20, 2011, he signed a one-year, $675,000 contract with the Blue Jackets, maintaining a cap hit of $675,000.

2. Columbus Blue Jackets (2012): On Jun. 30, 2012, he inked a one-year, $550,000 contract with the Blue Jackets, with a cap hit of $550,000.

3. Colorado Avalanche (2013): A significant turning point in Holden's career occurred when he signed a two-year, $1.2 million contract with the Colorado Avalanche on Jul. 5, 2013. This contract had a cap hit of $600,000.

4. Colorado Avalanche (2014): His tenure with the Avalanche continued as he signed a three-year, $4.95 million contract on July 1, 2014, with a cap hit of $1.65 million.

5. Vegas Golden Knights (2018): A new chapter began for Holden when he signed a two-year, $4.4 million contract with the Vegas Golden Knights on July 1, 2018. This contract had a cap hit of $2.2 million.

6. Vegas Golden Knights (2020): On Feb. 24, 2020, Holden extended his stay with the Golden Knights by signing a two-year, $3.4 million contract, which had a cap hit of $1.7 million.

7. Ottawa Senators (2022): Most recently, Holden joined the Ottawa Senators, signing a one-year, $1.3 million contract on Jan. 27, 2022, with a cap hit of $1.3 miilion.

Holden's dedication to his craft and his ability to adapt to different teams and playing styles have made him a valuable asset.

His journey from Columbus to Colorado and then to the Vegas Golden Knights and Ottawa Senators has been marked by consistent performances and valuable contributions.

More on Nick Holden's career stats

Over his career spanning 12 seasons, Nick Holden has amassed a total of 178 points in 654 games in the regular season.

Furthermore, Holden has showcased his playoff pressure-handling ability, tallying 17 playoff points in 55 games.