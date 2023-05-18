Nick Suzuki and his girlfriend Caitlin Fitzgerald’s relationship history

Nick Suzuki, the 23-year-old Montreal Canadiens hockey center, has been one of the trending topics on the internet. Canadiens fans have been curious about the young hockey star's personal life and dating history. Let’s learn more about Nick Suzuki’s beautiful girlfriend, Caitlin Fitzgerald.

As seen from his Instagram timeline, Nick has been very open about their relationship. He has been with Caitlin Fitzgerald for over seven years. The couple's journey began in high school, making them high school sweethearts.

The countless pictures they've posted on social media, starting with the one they shared in May 2017, show how much they care for one another. Fans eagerly anticipate Nick and Caitlin's future plans. The expect a magnificent and romantic wedding ceremony when they eventually decide to get married, even though they haven't yet taken the step of getting engaged.

Caitlin Fitzgerald, a cheerleader and current student, has a net worth of $100,000. Even though there is little information about her professional endeavors, it is known that she is continuing her education. Caitlin, a 1999-born woman, revealed on her Instagram page that she lost her mother on August 4th, 2017.

Nick Suzuki’s successful hockey career

The Canadiens captain, Nick Suzuki, was born to Rob and Amanda Suzuki in London, Ontario, on August 10th, 1999. He struggled with several health issues in his early years. He had respiratory syncytial virus-induced pneumonia, hand, foot, and mouth disease, and recurrent ear infections that required surgery to place tympanostomy tubes.

Suzuki's health did, however, get better as he aged. At the age of three, he began ice skating. During this period, he grew close to his next-door neighbor, Isaac Ratcliffe. They started playing sports together, such as ice hockey in the winter and golf and soccer in the summer.

In minor ice hockey, Suzuki and Ratcliffe resumed their hockey careers by competing for the London Jr. Knights. They reached the OHL Cup playoffs because of their cohesiveness. Having led the league in both goals and points with a remarkable 34 goals and 68 points in just 31 games, Suzuki's outstanding performance stood out. As a result, he won the coveted Alliance Hockey Player of the Year award for the 2014–15 campaign.

Following the conclusion of his OHL season, Suzuki was assigned by the Vegas Golden Knights to their AHL affiliate, the Chicago Wolves, for the Calder Cup playoffs.

