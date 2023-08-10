Nick Suzuki's mom Amanda wishes son on 24th birthday with an adorable pic

Nick Suzuki, the Montreal Canadiens’ star center, was tagged in a recent social media birthday post by his mother, Amanda Suzuki. She shared a precious snap on social media to celebrate her son's 24th birthday with a heartfelt message on August 10, 2023.

As Nick Suzuki continues to dazzle hockey enthusiasts on the ice with his remarkable skills and sportsmanship, his mother's birthday tribute earned the hockey star lots of warm wishes from Canadiens fans over the social media post. The picture portrayed Suzuki’s younger self in a picturesque background with his parents, Amanda and Rob Suzuki, holding a golf club.

Amanda Suzuki @AmandaZukes

How did 24 years go by all ready. Nous t'aimons! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/vD7B3v1B7Q Joyeux AnniversaireHow did 24 years go by all ready. Nous t'aimons!

Nick Suzuki's heritage is a mixture of Japanese ancestry, reaching back to his great-grandparents. Hence, it makes him a Gosei, or fifth-generation Japanese descendant. His maternal lineage extends to Scottish Canadians, adding yet another layer to his diverse heritage.

Besides being supportive parents to the Canadiens’ captain, Amanda Suzuki contributes to the Ontario Ministry of Finance, while Rob Suzuki manages his flourishing dentistry practice at present. The Suzuki family boasts not just one but two exceptional hockey talents.

Nick Suzuki’s younger brother, Ryan Suzuki, was selected by the Carolina Hurricanes with the 28th overall pick in the 2019 NHL draft. Meanwhile, Nick was chosen with the 13th overall pick by the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2017 draft before a trade brought him to the Montreal Canadiens.

Unraveling the possible connection between Nick Suzuki and David Suzuki

The inquiry into the potential familial ties between Nick Suzuki and the illustrious scientist and longstanding host of "The Nature of Things," David Suzuki, has piqued the curiosity of many NHL fans. In a revelation that might surprise some, a familial connection indeed exists between the two Suzukis. However, it's essential to note that the relationship is not as immediate as one might expect.

In a candid 2018 interview with Postmedia, Nick Suzuki shed light on the intricacies of their connection. He clarified that David Suzuki holds the role of his grandpa's cousin. He said:

“He’s my grandpa’s cousin. Not immediate (family). I met him once but it was a long time ago at a family reunion.”

This revelation unveils a genealogical link between the accomplished hockey player and the revered scientist. Yet, despite this bond, their interactions and relationship remain somewhat distant. The parallel paths of these two Suzukis, one conquering the ice and the other illuminating the intricacies of the natural world, underscore the fascinating intersections within a diverse family lineage.