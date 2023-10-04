Nickelback set to perform at 2023 NHL Heritage Classic

Alberta's rock band sensation Nickelback has announced that they will perform during the second intermission of the 2023 NHL Heritage Classic, the outdoor game between the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames.

The Hanna, Alberta-based rock band was recently conferred with the Canadian Music Hall of Fame and is set to perform at the Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton on Sunday, October 29, 2023, at 5 pm MT.

The upcoming match between the two arch-rivals, the Oilers and the Flames, is often termed the "Battle of Alberta."

The "Battle of Alberta" is not just a sporting event but a celebration of two teams that never fails to deliver high-voltage action and produce many legendary players and mixed emotions among fans.

Nickelback fans and NHL supporters are in high spirits and quite excited about the upcoming event.

Rich tradition of the NHL Heritage Classic

NHL Heritage Classic has a celebrated history of featuring world-class musical artists such as Shania Twain and The Tragically Hip. Nickelback will now join the stands alongside with them respectively. The band known for its top singles such as "Photographs," "Rockstar," and "How You Remind Me" has ruled the hearts of Canadians for over two decades with millions of worldwide followers.

As the 2023 NHL Heritage Classic countdown begins, NHL fans and music lovers alike can look forward to a night filled with unforgettable moments.

This year's game will be broadcast live on Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada and TNT and Max in the U.S. to commemorate the 20th Anniversary of the very first NHL regular-season outdoor game.

In 2003, the outdoor game between the Montreal Canadiens and Edmonton Oilers has drawn around 57,167 fans. So far, over 37 NHL regular-season outdoor games have been played and attended by 1,851,642 fans.

The tickets for the 2023 NHL Heritage Classic are available at Ticketmaster, the official ticket sales and distribution partner of the NHL.