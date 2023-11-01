Nicklas Backstrom injury: Capitals center clears air on future following string of hip surgeries

Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom has provided a major update on his future. Backstrom returned to the NHL this season after undergoing left hip resurfacing surgery in June of last year. He was able to return in January and played 39 games.

Entering this season, the hope was Nicklas Backstrom would be healthy after a full year since the surgery. However, after eight games, the 35-year-old announced on Tuesday that he's stepping away from the game.

“Given my ongoing injury situation, I decided to take some time and step away from the game. This is a difficult decision, but one that I feel is right for my health at this time.

"I want to thank my teammates, the organization, and fans for their unwavering support throughout this process. I ask for privacy at this time as I determine my next steps and viable options moving forward.”

Washington Capitals President and general manager Brian MacLellan also released a statement saying the organization is standing with Backstrom as he takes time away from the sport.

“We stand behind Nicklas and will support him throughout this process. We know first-hand how hard he has worked and how determined he is to get back to full health.

"Our organization stands fully behind him while he takes his leave of absence from the team and takes time to evaluate his current health situation.”

Nicklas Backstrom is in the fourth year of a five-year deal he signed in 2020. He's currently making $9.2 million this year and is under contract for the same cap hit next season.

Nicklas Backstrom's career stats

Nicklas Backstrom was drafted fourth overall in 2006 by the Washington Capitals and made his NHL debut for the 2007-08 season. Backstrom has spent his entire 17-year NHL career with the Capitals and was a key part of their 2018 Stanley Cup-winning team.

The Swede has skated in 1,105 regular season games, recording 271 goals and 762 assists for 1,033 points. He's also a one-time NHL All-Star.

Whether or not Backstrom will play again in the NHL is uncertain.