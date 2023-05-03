Nico Hischier contract: How much does the New Jersey Devils captain earn in salary?

Nico Hischier is the captain of the New Jersey Devils and has been impressing fans with his prolific performance on the ice. The 24-year-old young hockey star was drafted in the first round of the 2017 NHL entry draft with the first overall pick.

Nico Hischier inked a seven-year contract with the Devils on Oct. 18, 2019, for $50.5 million. The contract comprises $7.2 million as the cap hit with an annual average salary of $7.2 million. The hockey star earns $4.5 million as the base salary with $4.5 million of minors salary for the 2022-23 season.

Hischier holds an impressive record of 286 points in 381 games. The Devils captain also has six playoff points in 12 games up until the 2022-23 season. He will become an unrestricted free agent (UFA) by the end of the 2026-27 season when he turns 28.

Nico Hischier began his professional career in 2015 in his native Switzerland, competing in National League A (NLA), the top division, and the National League B, the second division.

Hischier received the Rookie of the Year title and was chosen as the best rookie in the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) in his first season in the QMJHL.

Hischier, a top prospect for the 2017 NHL Entry Draft and a highly-rated two-way forward, was taken first by the Devils, making him the first Swiss player ever selected for this position. He made his debut in 2017 and has since developed into a vital member of the Devils. His exceptional leadership abilities and contributions to the team's triumph led to his nomination as the Devils' captain in 2021.

Nico Hischier’s professional hockey career

Hischier earned a spot on the opening-day roster after a strong preseason and training camp in which he led the Devils in scoring with seven points in four games. He made his NHL debut against the Colorado Avalanche on Oct. 7, 2017. In his second game, he earned his first point, an assist, against the Buffalo Sabres.

Although the top-seeded Tampa Bay Lightning eliminated the Devils from the 2018 Stanley Cup playoffs in just five games, Nico Hischier disclosed that he had been playing with a hand injury that kept him out of the 2018 IIHF World Championship as well.

