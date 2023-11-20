Nico Hischier injury update: Devils captain resumes on-ice training ahead of potential return

New Jersey Devils captain Nico Hischier took a significant step towards returning to action as he resumed on-ice training on Monday after a 24-day absence due to an upper-body injury. Hischier had been sidelined for nine games, leaving fans eager for updates on his potential return to the lineup.

During Monday's practice session, Hischier was spotted on the ice, participating in drills and skating in a second-line role. However, coach Lindy Ruff remained cautious about providing a specific timeline for Hischier's return to game action despite his active involvement in practice.

The 24-year-old forward's injury occurred on October 27 against the Buffalo Sabres. Hischier took a blindside hit from defenseman Connor Clifton, leading to his placement on injured reserve. The nature of the upper-body injury and the subsequent uncertainty surrounding his return had kept fans on edge.

Previously listed as "day-by-day," Hischier's return to practice suggests that he is making positive strides in his recovery. The fact that he was back on the ice after nearly a month indicates progress in rehabilitating from the injury sustained in the clash with the Sabres.

Coach Ruff's decision to withhold a specific timeline for Hischier's return is understandable, as the unpredictability of injuries often makes it challenging to pinpoint an exact comeback date.

A look at Nico Hischier's NHL career

Nico Hischier, the Swiss sensation, was selected first overall by the New Jersey Devils in the 2017 Entry Draft. In his debut season, Hischier finished as the Devils' second-highest scorer and aided in their return to the playoffs after a six-year absence.

Hischier's commitment to the Devils was solidified with a seven-year contract extension in 2019.

He was the youngest captain in the league in the 2020-21 season. Unfortunately, injuries plagued his campaign, limiting his impact. However, the 2022–23 season showcased Hischier at his best, achieving career highs in goals, assists, and points. His stellar performance earned him a nomination for the Frank J. Selke Trophy.