Nikita Kucherov channels his inner Ovechkin when faced with question over his recent shooting stat

Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov is making headlines in the NHL, and his recent accomplishment of leading the league in shots on goal has prompted comparisons to his fellow countryman, Alex Ovechkin.

When asked to comment on his achievement, Kucherov drew parallels to the legendary Washington Capitals forward, known for his prolific goal-scoring abilities. Kucherov, with 44 points, currently sits atop the NHL leaderboard, outpacing the Vancouver Canucks' J.T. Miller by five points.

Replying to the reporter's question, Kucherov said:

"I don't know. Trying to be Ovi (Alex Ovechkin). Thank you."

The Russian star's goal-scoring prowess is evident, as his 17 goals rank second in the league, trailing only the Canucks' Brock Boeser, who leads with 18 goals.

Kucherov's remarkable consistency throughout the 2023-24 NHL campaign is highlighted by his impressive average of two points per game in the first 14 appearances. During that period, he notched nine goals and 19 assists, showcasing his dual threat as both a scorer and playmaker for the Lightning.

A defining moment for Kucherov occurred on Nov. 24, when he delivered a stellar performance with six points (two goals, four assists) in an 8-2 victory against the Carolina Hurricanes. This standout game underscored Kucherov's impact and offensive prowess, solidifying his position as a key player for Tampa Bay.

While Nikita Kucherov continues to shine individually, his Lightning teammates have also made significant contributions.

Defenseman Victor Hedman recently celebrated his 1,000th NHL game milestone after a 4-0 shutout victory over the Dallas Stars on Monday. Hedman joins an elite group of players in Lightning franchise history, including Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, who have achieved this remarkable feat.

Vasilevskiy's stellar shutout and Nikita Kucherov's brilliance

In the 4-0 win over the Stars, goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy, despite recent struggles, recorded his first shutout of the season. Vasilevskiy, who underwent offseason surgery, has faced challenges, but the shutout performance is a positive sign for the netminder. The hope is that this achievement will boost Vasilevskiy's confidence as he looks to regain his form and provide a solid presence between the pipes for the Lightning.

However, despite the individual successes of Nikita Kucherov and his teammates, the Lightning find themselves in an unfamiliar position this season. With a 12-10-5 record, they currently sit in fourth place in the Atlantic Division. This standing represents uncharted territory for a team that has made three NHL Stanley Cup Final appearances in the past five seasons.