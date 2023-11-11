Nikita Zadorov contract: How much has Flames defenceman earned in Calgary so far?

Russian defenseman Nikita Zadorov, currently playing for the Calgary Flames in the National Hockey League (NHL), has carved a notable career path since being drafted by the Buffalo Sabres in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft.

Zadorov's journey with the Flames, marked by key contracts, milestones, and achievements, reflects his impact on the team.

Zadorov's initial association with the Flames began on Aug. 20, 2021, when he signed a 1-year, $3,750,000 contract, steering clear of arbitration. However, it was on Jul. 13, 2022, that the Flames showcased their commitment to the defenseman, inking a more substantial 2-year, $7,500,000 deal with a cap hit of $3,750,000 per year.

The transaction involving Zadorov's move to the Flames took shape on July 28, 2021, as his rights were traded from the Chicago Blackhawks. This exchange, which included a third-round selection in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, set the stage for Zadorov's pivotal role in Calgary.

Zadorov's on-ice prowess reached new heights on April 12, 2023, when he achieved a career milestone by recording his first NHL hat trick during a 3-1 triumph over the San Jose Sharks.

This standout performance showcased Zadorov's offensive capabilities as a defenseman.

As his career spans 11 seasons, Zadorov has amassed a total of 131 points in 579 regular-season games, complemented by 11 playoff points in 45 games.

Looking ahead, Zadorov is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the conclusion of the 2023-24 season, opening doors to potential new chapters in his NHL journey.

A look at Nikita Zadorov's NHL career

Beginning with the Buffalo Sabres in 2013, Nikita Zadorov impressed with a notable debut but was later sent back to junior after organizational changes. He flourished with the London Knights, earning recognition on the OHL Second All-Star Team.

Traded to the Colorado Avalanche in 2015, Zadorov faced AHL stints but consistently improved, securing a two-year contract extension. His progress faced a setback in the 2016–17 season due to a fractured ankle. However, he rebounded, setting personal records in the 2017–18 season.

Despite injuries, including a facial fracture, Zadorov played a key role in the Avalanche's 2019–20 playoff run. Traded to the Chicago Blackhawks in 2020, he had a one-year stint before his rights were moved to the Calgary Flames in 2021.

