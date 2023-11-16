Nikita Zadorov addresses agent Dan Milstein's tweet disclosing Calgary Flames defenseman's trade request

Calgary Flames defenseman Nikita Zadorov found himself at the center of trade rumors following a tweet from his agent, Dan Milstein, suggesting that Zadorov is unlikely to re-sign with the Flames. Zadorov addressed the situation during a media session, defending his agent's decision to disclose the trade rumors on social media.

In 14 games so far this season, Nikita Zadorov has 6 points with 1 goal and 5 assists. Despite the rough numbers so far this season, he already has nearly one third the points he had in 2022-23 in 82 games.

When asked about the tweet after Flames' 4-1 loss against Ottawa Senators, Zadorov acknowledged his support for his agent. He said(via NHLRumors.com):

"I am supporting, obviously, it’s my agent. I mean, I have to support him. That was his decision to make that tweet."

Zadorov emphasized that his agent is looking out for the best opportunities for him and is instrumental in navigating the business side of the game.

While Zadorov confirmed that discussions about his future have taken place, he refrained from providing specific details, citing the complexities of the business side of the NHL. Despite the trade rumors, Zadorov expressed his love for being a Calgary Flames, enjoying his time with the team, the fans, and the city. He reiterated his desire to remain a Flame for the long term but acknowledged the uncertainties that come with the business side of professional sports.

In response to the question of whether he had formally requested a trade, Nikita Zadorov remained diplomatic, and said:

"Well, we’ve been discussing, and like I said, I cannot really say a lot of stuff, you know, maybe it’s gonna be time when I’m going to be able to share it with you and for sure."

Will the tweet from Nikita Zadorov's agent affect the Calgary Flames' upcoming season?

Regarding the impact of the tweet on team dynamics, Zadorov acknowledged that he is not in control of his ice time and emphasized his commitment to being a great teammate. He expressed understanding if his teammates were frustrated by the situation, saying:

"I would be pissed off if I would be them if I see that for my teammate."

Nikita Zadorov concluded by reiterating his focus on being a strong teammate and competitor on the ice, emphasizing humility and the desire to contribute positively to the team.