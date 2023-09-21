Nikita Zadorov discloses Russian "propaganda camp" among NHL players who had controversial take on Russia-Ukraine war

Nikita Zadorov has provided insight into the growing tensions stemming from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, particularly within the community of Russian National Hockey League (NHL) players. He recently revealed key details about a chat group established by Russian players in the NHL.

The group that initially aimed to discuss a collective statement regarding the Russia-Ukraine conflict highlighted the diverse perspectives within the Russian NHL community.

Zadorov provided insights into the creation of this group during a recent interview. According to him, the chat was initiated by Sergei Bobrovsky, who recognized the need for unity among Russian players during these challenging times.

According to an interview posted on m.sports.ru, Zadorov said,

"Yes. I don’t remember how many days passed, but at the very beginning we collected a chat." (Translated from Russian to English by Google Translate)

When asked who initiated the chat, this is what Zadorov had to say:

"Seryoga Bobrovsky was the initiator. He gathered everyone and said, 'Guys, we need to stick together. The situation is difficult now, and we need to decide what to do.'"

The discussions within the group revolved around various ideas, including the possibility of issuing a statement representing all Russian NHL players. However, the complexity of the situation and the differing circumstances of players, such as visa statuses and personal backgrounds, contributed to the formation of two distinct camps within the chat.

One camp, described by Zadorov as a "propaganda camp," advocated for addressing the conflict's historical context, specifically focusing on the past eight years. On the other hand, an alternative perspective, which Zadorov deemed as more rational.

Zadorov said,

We split into two camps. One camp - we need to talk about these 8 years. On the one hand, it is a propaganda camp, on the other, it is adequate, in my opinion.

Nikita Zadorov on disparities between Russia and North America

In response to the question of whether the living conditions in Russia warranted concern, Zadorov pointed to statistics such as average salaries and the percentage of people with significant savings in bank accounts.

He highlighted the disparities between Russia and North America, where he has spent the majority of his career. Zadorov noted that 3% of Americans have savings totaling a million dollars, while the equivalent figure in Russia is less than 1%. He also highlighted the disparity in average salaries, with Russia's average income significantly lower than that of the United States.

When asked whether he would have supported the conflict had he remained in Russia and played in the KHL (Kontinental Hockey League), Zadorov responded cautiously.

The interview concluded with Zadorov contemplating the impact of financial circumstances on individuals' moral principles and choices.