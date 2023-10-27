Nikita Zadorov issues heartfelt apology to Flames fans following lackluster start to 2023/24 season

The Calgary Flames are currently enduring a challenging start to the 2023-24 NHL season. With a record of 2-5-1, the Flames currently find themselves placed third from the bottom in the Pacific Division of the Western Conference.

In a recent interview, Nikita Zadorov acknowledged the team's less-than-stellar performance and the impact it's had on the passionate Flames fan base.

Nikita Zadorov candidly shared:

"I apologize to our fans for how we've been playing lately. It's been tough to watch."

Flames supporters have made their displeasure known, and Zadorov appreciates their honest feedback, saying:

"Calgarians... they're pretty honest with you right away. They'll let you know, and it's not what we want to hear, definitely."

Despite the challenging start to the season, Zadorov believes in the collective strength of the Flames.

"No there's no Panic," Zadorov said. "I mean we we grow up man it's here you know. It's our life, it's our job. So, only one path through, out of there, it's together."

Nikita Zadorov on the need to play as a team

Nikita Zadorov also recognized the need for consistent offense. The 28-year-old acknowledged that the team has faced strong opponents and struggled to generate scoring opportunities. He attributed part of the issue to the opposing goalies' strong performances. Zadorov said:

"I mean, I don't think that was the start we wanted to in the first period. I don't think we play good hockey, Since then it was pretty tough. I mean there's a lot of guys defending Stanley Cup champions so, they know how to play with the lead."

The defenseman added:

"I said we have to play as a team. I didn't call anybody out or I didn't call anybody selfish in our team. There are 23 guys in here they all have their hearts on the table and they all play off it. Just doesn't go our way so, I think we are just, going to stick to it and work hard. I think the hard work for sure is going to pay off."

However, Zadorov remained optimistic, stating;

"I believe in this team. I think we have a really good team with really good skill players. I think we can turn things around."

Nikita Zadorov is a Russian professional ice hockey defenseman for the Calgary Flames. He was selected in the first round of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft by the Buffalo Sabres.