Nikita Zadorov requests trade from Calgary Flames, linked to Maple Leafs :Reports

In a recent development, NHL Insider Kevin Weekes dropped a breaking news report that Calgary Flames defenseman Nikita Zadorov has requested a trade.

Zadorov scored a goal in the Flames' 5-4 shootout loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday. According to Weekes, who reported on his X account, Zadorov has asked the Flames for a trade through his agent, Dan Milstein:

"Fresh off a goal and big hit tonight against the @MapleLeafs , I’m told that D Zadorov through his agent @GoldStarHockey Dan Milstein has requested a trade from the @NHLFlames"

The news of Zadorov requesting a move away from Calgary broke out following their defeat to the Maple Leafs on Friday. As per Insider Chris Johnston, the Flames' pending UFA defenseman would be open to welcoming a move to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

"With Nikita Zadorov looking to be traded out of Calgary, word is the pending UFA defenceman would welcome a move to Toronto."

Zadorov's request for a trade has sent shockwaves through the Flames' fan base, and it remains to be seen how this development unfolds in the coming days.

The 28-year-old defenseman has notched up five points through four assists and one goal in 12 games so far this season.

Nikita Zadorov's contract and salary

Nikita Zadorov is currently inked to a two-year, $7,500,000 contract signed with the Flames in 2022. He is going to be a UFA at the end of the 2023–24 season. For the current season, he's a cap hit of $3,750,000 with the same salary.

Zadorov was drafted No. 16 overall by the Buffalo Sabres in the 2013 draft and played for two seasons with them. Moreover, he also played for the Colorado Avalanche for five seasons before joining the Calgary Flames in 2021–22.

This is the third season for the 28-year-old defenseman with the Flames. Overall, Zadorov has played 579 games, scoring 131 points through 42 goals and 89 assists.