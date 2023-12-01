Nikita Zadorov's agent provides latest on potential contract extension with Canucks

The latest NHL contract buzz surrounds Russian defenseman Nikita Zadorov and the Vancouver Canucks. Rick Dhaliwal, a prominent figure in hockey reporting, recently took to Twitter to share a crucial update on Zadorov's potential contract extension.

In a tweet, Dhaliwal relayed the insights provided by Zadorov's agent, Daniel Milstein, regarding the ongoing talks with the Vancouver Canucks. Milstein expressed optimism about the negotiations, stating:

"We will talk at some point, they have my number. We will sit down and exchange thoughts, hopefully there is a deal."

This brief but impactful statement has stirred anticipation among fans and analysts, as the fate of Zadorov's future with the Canucks hangs in the balance. As fans eagerly await further developments, this becomes the focal point for Nikita Zadorov's journey in Vancouver.

Nikita Zadorov joined the Vancouver Canucks from the Calgary Flames

The Vancouver Canucks have made a significant move in acquiring defenseman Nikita Zadorov from the Calgary Flames in a recent trade. The transaction, which took place on Thursday, saw Calgary receiving a third-round pick in the 2026 NHL draft and a fifth-round selection in 2024, previously acquired by Vancouver from the Chicago Blackhawks.

Nikita Zadorov, a 28-year-old defenseman, has recorded six points, comprising one goal and five assists, in 21 games this season, with an average ice time of 18:24 per game. In the previous season, he contributed 21 points, including 14 goals and seven assists, in 82 games.

Canucks coach Rick Tocchet expressed enthusiasm about the acquisition, highlighting Zadorov's size, skating ability, and shooting skills. Tocchet emphasized the need for additional minutes on the ice, telling reporters:

“We need minutes. We’re playing some other guys too much, and you can tell it’s starting to wear on our defense and he’s a much-needed guy.”

The move comes at a crucial time for the Canucks, as they anticipate being without defenseman Carson Soucy for an extended period due to a lower-body injury. Soucy's absence has led to adjustments in the defensive lineup, with right-shot defenseman Mark Friedman playing on the left side.

General manager Patrik Allvin commented on the acquisition, noting Zadorov's attributes when speaking to reporters:

"Nikita is a big, strong, and mobile two-way defenseman who will bring more physicality to our backend. We really like his size and reach and his addition to our blue line gives us more depth and better options moving forward.”

Vancouver's recent trade follows their strategic decision to create salary cap space by trading forward Anthony Beauvillier to the Chicago Blackhawks just two days prior. Zadorov's contract status adds another layer to the trade, as he is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.