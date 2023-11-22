Nikita Zadorov's sudden trade request won't budge GM - "Going to do what’s best for the Calgary Flames"

Ever since veteran defenseman Nikita Zadorov requested a trade out of Calgary earlier this month, there's been a lot of movement taking place at the front office of the Alberta-based franchise.

Zadorov, who's in the final year of his two-year, $7.5 million contract, has the Flames receiving a wide range of interest from other teams.

Flames GM Craig Conroy had an open conversation with Zadorov and his agent, Dan Milstein. Despite Nikita Zadorov's open expression of his desire to move out of the club, Conroy is not in a rush to make the move happen.

Craig Conroy spoke to Sportsnet's Eric Francis and said that the Flames will only go for a trade when there's the right time to do so:

“We’ve had conversations. We have a good relationship, we really do. We get along well,” Conroy said. “I’m going to keep that between him and I, but we talk. He’s been a pro about everything and he’s played well."

“It’s just like any other person, we’re just going to do what’s best for the Calgary Flames, and on our timeline.”

Notably, Nikita Zadorov is not the only Flames player who's expected to leave the team. GM Craig Conroy has been also receiving calls for their other pending UFAs Elias Lindholm, Noah Hanifin, and Chris Tanev.

All the buzz around the Flames organization at the moment indicates one thing: the Alberta-based franchise is heading toward a roster reset. The Toronto Maple Leafs, New Jersey Devils, Dallas Stars, and Columbus Blue Jackets are among the teams reported to be interested in trading with the Flames.

However, it is worth noting that, despite a lopsided start to the season so far, the hope of making the playoffs for the Flames is not over yet, and hence it can be considered that the club might opt to wait for making any moves until the March 8 trade deadline.

Nikita Zadorov's career stats

The 28-year-old Russian defenseman was drafted with the No. 16 pick by the Buffalo Sabres in the 2013 NHL draft.

2023 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic - Calgary Flames v Edmonton Oilers

After playing for two years with Buffalo, Nikita Zadorov was tarded to the Colorado Avalanche, where he spent five seasons before joining the Chicago Blackhawks for a brief one-season.

Zadorov has been with the Calgary Flames since the 2021-22 season. He's played 584 career games, notching up 132 points on 42 goals and 90 assists. This season, the veteran defenseman has accumulated six points through a goal and five assists in 17 games.