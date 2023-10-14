Nikolaj Ehlers injury: Latest on Winnipeg Jets winger's status for clash against Florida Panthers

Winnipeg Jets fans can breathe a sigh of relief as Nikolaj Ehlers is set to hit the ice for the upcoming clash against the Florida Panthers. The Danish forward's status was in question after a concerning incident in the season opener, but good news has emerged regarding his availability.

During the Jets' season-opening game against the Calgary Flames, Ehlers was involved in a heavy collision with the end-boards as he valiantly attempted to prevent an empty-net goal by Andrew Mangiapane. The incident left Ehlers in apparent discomfort, raising initial concerns.

However, Jets' head coach Rick Bowness addressed the situation during Friday's practice, confirming that there is no need for injury concerns, and Ehlers is ready to resume play. Bowness said:

"No, there is no injury concern there. He's ready to go."

The news comes as a relief to fans, considering Ehlers' absence throughout the entire preseason due to ongoing neck spasms. His return to the lineup in the season opener against the Flames marked his first game appearance since Game 5 of the Jets' playoff series against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Despite his extended absence, Ehlers displayed no signs of rust in his return. He logged 17 minutes and 3 seconds of ice time, sending three shots on net. While his performance resulted in a -2 rating and limited contributions to the stat sheet, his presence on the ice was a welcome sight for the Jets.

Nikolaj Ehlers is expected to slot back into his role alongside Cole Perfetti and Nino Niederreiter on the team's second line. Jets' fans can catch the action as Winnipeg hosts the Florida Panthers at the Canada Life Centre, with the puck dropping at 3 p.m. Central Time. The game will be broadcast live on Sportsnet.

More on Winnipeg Jets star Nikolaj Ehlers

Nikolaj Ehlers is a prominent Danish professional ice hockey forward who plays for the Winnipeg Jets in the National Hockey League. Before making his mark in North America, Ehlers honed his talents in Switzerland, where his father, Heinz, served as a coach.

In 2013, he transitioned to the North American hockey scene, joining the Halifax Mooseheads of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, setting the stage for his NHL journey.

Nikolaj Ehlers' journey with the Winnipeg Jets has been filled with ups and downs. From his early days, struggling to find consistency to overcoming injuries and blossoming into a key player, Ehlers has navigated the challenges of the NHL. Despite setbacks, he remains a vital part of the Jets lineup and continues to make an impact on the ice.