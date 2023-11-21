Nils Hoglander match penalty: Has Canucks star been punished for slew-footing Sharks player?

Vancouver Canucks forward Nils Hoglander found himself in hot water on Tuesday as the NHL Department of Player Safety announced a fine of $2,864.58. This is the maximum allowable fine under the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

Hoglander received the fine for slew-footing San Jose Sharks forward Kevin Labanc. Following the incident, Hoglander was ejected from the game on Monday as the Canucks defeated the Sharks 3-1.

The official Twitter account for the NHL Department of Player Safety tweeted:

The controversial play unfolded late in the second period when Hoglander and Labanc got entangled in the neutral zone. The 22-year-old Canucks player was charged with slew-footing. This prompted the officials to issue a five-minute penalty and an ejection for "intent to injure." Fortunately, Labanc emerged from the incident unharmed.

Hoglander, currently in his fourth season with the Canucks, has contributed five goals and eight points in 17 games this season. He had three goals and nine points in 25 NHL games during his prior season. Hoglander performed average on the ice by playing for both the Canucks and their AHL affiliate in Abbotsford.

The Canucks are currently performing well despite Hoglander's recent controversy. They have a 13-5-1 record and are only one point behind the Vegas Golden Knights for the top spot in the Western Conference.

Hoglander's fine shows that the NHL is vigilant and committed to upholding player safety regulations as the league keeps a close eye on player behavior.

More on Nils Hoglander, the Swedish left-winger

Nils Hoglander, the Swedish left winger for the Vancouver Canucks in the NHL, gained recognition for his prolific scoring abilities. He scored two Michigan goals in separate matches in the SHL, earning him the SHL Goal of the Year twice.

Selected 40th overall by the Canucks in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, Hoglander signed a three-year entry-level contract with the team in April 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic delaying the 2020–21 North American season, he began the season on loan to Rogle BK in the SHL.

Hoglander made his NHL debut in January 2021, scoring his first goal. In May 2021, he received the Pavel Bure Most Exciting Player Award from Canucks fans.

So far, Hoglander has played in 17 games for the Vancouver Canucks and has eight points, 21 shots, 13 hits, 11 PIM and a +8 rating.