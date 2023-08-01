"No. 4 should just retire": Lane Hutson's incredible goal at 2023 WJSS has fans blaming Red Wings first-round pick

In the highly anticipated 2023 World Junior Summer Showcase hockey game between USA White and Sweden, fans were treated to a mesmerizing display of skill by Lane Hutson. Amid the flurry of goals and action, it was Lane Hutson's breathtaking shot that stole the show and captured the hearts of hockey fans.

As the match unfolded, USA White established a commanding lead, and it was during the second period when Lane Hutson's moment of brilliance truly electrified the crowd. With a 5-0 lead already in favor of the Americans, Hutson took possession of the puck deep in his own zone. Displaying remarkable puck control, he maneuvered around Sweden's defense, thwarting their attempts to dispossess him.

As Hutson gracefully skated behind the Swedish net, he continued to protect the puck from the opposing players like a master puppeteer. The tension reached its peak as he launched a shot toward the net. The puck found the back of the net, giving USA White a 6-0 lead.

Twitter erupted immediately after Hutson's astonishing goal, and fans couldn't help but express their amazement and admiration for the young player's performance.

One fan, referring to Axel Sandin Pellikka, who was on the ice during Hutson's magic moment, tweeted:

Adam Vodofsky @AdamVodofsky @SEllisHockey @NHL_Watcher No. 4 on Sweden should just retire now

Another fan chimed in, criticizing Pellikka's defending during the play:

Grant McCagg @grantmccagg @SEllisHockey Pellikka's defending on that play was abysmal.

Meanwhile, a third fan couldn't believe what they were witnessing:

Will Capone @willyandryx @SEllisHockey This is just ridiculous at this point. He's toying with these guys...

leo @leo72074121 @SEllisHockey Next Quinn Hughes wowww

theohart60 @theohart60 @SEllisHockey @HabsLinks Awesome that he’s going to be a Hab, but do coaches “teach their defense to play the puck and not the man” these days. Great play but if anyone of the Swedish players just puts a hand to his chest the plays going no where

Stephen Lee 🐦 @StephenWLee @SEllisHockey It's fun to read replies from non-Habs fans doing everything they ca to blame the Swedish D as opposed to giving credit to an incredibly slick play by Hutson.

Indeed, Lane Hutson's unforgettable moment showcased the kind of talent that resonates with hockey fans. While the match ultimately ended with an impressive 10-1 victory for USA White, Hutson's goal will be remembered as one of the highlights of the 2023 World Junior Summer Showcase.

As the tournament continues, fans are in hope of more jaw-dropping moments, and it's safe to say that Lane Hutson's name will be on the tip of their tongues.

A look at Lane Hutson's hockey career

Hutson, a talented defenseman, made an impressive impact during his freshman year playing college ice hockey for Boston University. He became the first defenseman to lead Hockey East in scoring and received multiple honors, including Rookie of the Year and the Walter Brown Award.

Hutson's game-winning goal in the Hockey East tournament secured Boston University's spot in the NCAA Tournament. The Montreal Canadiens drafted him in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.