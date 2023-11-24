NHL fans left fuming over Marc-Andre Fleury's Native American Heritage Night mask ban

NHL fans expressed frustration over reports that the league has prohibited Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury from wearing a custom-designed mask. He wanted to wear it on Native American Heritage Night to honor his wife. Crafted by native artist Cole Redhorse Taylor, the mask features a quote from Fleury's father and the names of his children.

NHL writer Michael Russo disclosed on X (formerly Twitter) that Fleury expressed disappointment upon learning that he couldn't wear the mask even during warm-ups.

The news sparked a wave of fan reactions, with one lamenting,

"NHL stands for No Heritage League."

Another fan questioned the specific rule preventing Fleury from wearing the mask, expressing genuine curiosity:

"Genuinely curious, what is the specific rule preventing him from wearing this?"

A third fan voiced frustration saying,

"So players were forced to wear every jersey to honor some organization last year, but if a player wants to wear something now, they'll be fined if they do!? This is exactly why the NHL needs to stick to hockey... what another double standard..."

The controversy shows a broader debate about the NHL's policies on player expression and the league's consistency in promoting inclusivity. As fans voice their discontent, the incident with Fleury's mask ban raises questions about the balance between the league's regulations and the desire for cultural recognition in the world of professional hockey.

Marc-Andre Fleury still wanted to defy NHL's ban

Allan Walsh, agent for Marc-Andre Fleury, revealed that the goaltender planned to defy the NHL's ban on his Native American Heritage Night mask and pay the fine. However, the league escalated the situation by threatening the entire Minnesota Wild organization with a more substantial penalty.

Despite the controversy, Fleury autographed the mask, which will still be auctioned alongside specially designed and autographed jerseys as a part of the Wild's annual Prairie Island Indian Community Native American Heritage auction. Proceeds from the auction will benefit the Minnesota Wild Foundation and the American Indian Family Center.

This incident draws parallels to an earlier season when Travis Dermott of the Arizona Coyotes used Pride Tape on his stick, prompting a positive change in the league's stance on players promoting social causes during games and practices.