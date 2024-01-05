"No journalistic integrity" - NHL fans bash Toronto media outlet for taking unnecessary dig at Anaheim Ducks' 23-year-old goalie Lukas Dostal

A recent headline by the Toronto Sun has sparked outrage among NHL fans for its perceived lack of integrity. The headline for an article by the Toronto Sun read:

“Auston Matthews saves day in OT after no-name goalie vexes Maple Leafs.”

Fans argued that this dismissive tone not only undermines the skill and dedication of a young athlete such as Dostal, but also reflects poorly on the media outlet's professionalism.

As one fan commented:

"It's a tabloid. No journalistic integrity. Let's not act like it represents all of Toronto."

Comment byu/_RevUpThoseFriars_ from discussion innhl Expand Post

After a thrilling game, in which the Toronto Maple Leafs secured a 2-1 overtime victory against the Anaheim Ducks, the spotlight should have been on the impressive performance of Lukas Dostal, the young goalie for the Ducks.

Despite being a backup for his struggling team, Dostal made 55 saves at the Honda Center, setting both career and franchise records. However, it was Auston Matthews who stole the spotlight with his game-winning goal.

Fans took to social media platforms to express their support for Dostal and dissatisfaction with the media outlet.

Here are some fan reactions to the headline:

Comment byu/_RevUpThoseFriars_ from discussion innhl Expand Post

Comment byu/_RevUpThoseFriars_ from discussion innhl Expand Post

Comment byu/_RevUpThoseFriars_ from discussion innhl Expand Post

Comment byu/_RevUpThoseFriars_ from discussion innhl Expand Post

Comment byu/_RevUpThoseFriars_ from discussion innhl Expand Post

Comment byu/_RevUpThoseFriars_ from discussion innhl Expand Post

Comment byu/_RevUpThoseFriars_ from discussion innhl Expand Post

The message is evident, although Matthews’ exceptional ability to secure victories is unquestionable. The media’s role is not to belittle the opposition but to celebrate the sport and its players in all their diversity and talent.

Toronto Maple Leafs’ performance this season

The Toronto Maple Leafs have a record of 19-10-7 this season after their last win against the Ducks. In the 36 games played, the Maple Leafs are scoring an average of 3.47 goals per game and a goals-against average of 3.28. This offensive prowess is further highlighted by their 341 assists.

Their power-play percentage stands at an impressive 24.5%, with 27 power-play goals scored. Their penalty kill has been impressive with a 78.7% success rate.

The Maple Leafs have taken a total of 1,192 shots at goal, with a shooting percentage of 10.5%, reflecting their ability to convert shots into goals effectively. They have also been disciplined in their gameplay, serving only 355 penalty minutes.

William Nylander has been one of the key players for the Maple Leafs this season, scoring 51 points in 36 games. Auston Matthews has also been a key contributor with 30 goals and 15 assists totaling 45 points.

As for goaltending, Joseph Woll has a record of 8-5-1 this season with a save percentage of .916 and goals-against average of 2.80 per game.