"No one ever hated hockey as much as Gary Bettman" - Fans react to NHL player agent's criticism of 71-year-old league commissioner

NHL player's agent Allan Walsh recently expressed his viewpoint on Gary Bettman's legacy as NHL commissioner through social media.

In the X (previously Twitter) post, Walsh wrote:

"A sad testament to the Bettman era, the NY Rangers won the Cup, the NHL was surging and Gary locked the players out for half a season killing all its momentum."

The picture shows a 1994 Sports Illustrated cover from a year into Bettman's tenure that read:

"Why the NHL's Hot and the NBA's Not."

At that time, the NHL was more popular than the NBA. Now the NBA has three of its teams among the five most valuable sports franchises globally, while there aren't any NHL teams in the top 25.

No NHL Teams on the list

Walsh believes that, under Bettman's leadership, the NHL missed out on chances for growth that could have improved its position compared to other major sports leagues.

One fan commented:

“No one has ever hated hockey as much as Gary Bettman hates hockey.”

While the NHL has experienced growth, labor peace and increased revenue during Bettman's long tenure, Walsh argues it has fallen behind leagues like the NBA in terms of global recognition, digital innovation and embracing diverse cultures.

Fans seem divided on Walsh's criticism of 71-year-old Bettman, who has now served as NHL commissioner for over 30 years.

Here are some fan reactions to Walsh’s post:

Gary Bettman's most memorable NHL moment

Gary Bettman made an appearance on PK Subban’s show called 'PK’s Places.' During their conversation, they discussed the events that have shaped the history of hockey.

When questioned about his favorite moment, Bettman said:

"Presenting the Stanley Cup is the best thing I get to do."

As commissioner, Bettman has the privilege of presenting the Stanley Cup to the winning captain.

"When I'm on the ice, I am so close to the players who have just accomplished this amazing feat. The emotion I get to see up close. Nobody really gets to see that experience. It's something that for me, never gets old."

The exchange between Subban and Bettman revealed the emotions that come with the magnificence of the Stanley Cup.