"No reason a skate should be that high" - NHL fans left debating Connor Bedard's dangerous high-skate incident involving Mark Scheifele 

The hockey world was left holding its breath after a perilous incident involving Connor Bedard's skate and Mark Scheifele. During a high-intensity game between the Chicago Blackhawks and Winnipeg Jets, a play unfolded that could have had dire consequences.

Bedard's skate came alarmingly close to Scheifele's neck, sparking immediate concern and debate among fans and players alike. The hockey community has deeply felt the seriousness of the incident, particularly following the death of Adam Johnson earlier this year.

Johnson suffered a fatal injury when his neck was cut by Matt Petgraves' blade during a game.

This event has increased awareness and sensitivity to the hazards posed by skating in the sport.

Social media erupted with reactions to Bedard's high-skate incident.

One fan commented, "No reason a skate should be that high.”

This incident has sparked renewed discussions about player safety measures, equipment design and enforcing rules regarding high-sticking and high skates.

Connor Bedard's overtime heroics lift Blackhawks over Jets in thrilling finish

In a demonstration of skill and clutch play, Connor Bedard scored a game-winning goal in overtime for the Chicago Blackhawks against the Winnipeg Jets. Bedard’s mesmerizing goal against the goalie, Connor Hellebuyck, ignited an uproar among the spectators at United Center.

However, the game didn't start as smoothly as anticipated for the Blackhawks. They took 15 minutes to register their first goal by Bedard.

In the second period, the Winnipeg Jets scored their first goal. The score remained tied after 40 minutes largely due to some brilliant goaltending by Chicago’s Petr Mrazek.

In the third period, the Blackhawks dominated the play against the Jets by outshooting them eight to none in the first half of that period. However, the Blackhawks couldn't score, which set the stage for the overtime showdown.

As the extra period unfolded, Connor Bedard showed his skills by taking three shots on goal, which accounted for most of the team’s offensive efforts.

His inability to score at home since Nov. 4 was quickly forgotten as Bedard delivered an overtime goal that secured the victory.