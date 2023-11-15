"No way he got worse in AHL": Jack Campbell's goaltending woes continue for Bakersfield Condors after being sent down from NHL last week

The Edmonton Oilers sent Jack Campbell to the AHL last week so he could regain his confidence and improve his gameplay between the pipes before competing for a return to Edmonton.

Campbell, who is desperate to regain his form with the Bakersfield Condors of the AHL, appears to be in a free fall as his goaltending woes continue to be on display in the minor league.

The Bakersfield Condors were up against the Calgary Wranglers in Tuesday's AHL matchup. The Wranglers came out on top with a convincing 6-3 victory. Jack Campbell, who was in between the pipes for the Condors, had yet another rough outing in the AHL as the 31-year-old goalie conceded five goals on 26 shots in the contest.

Moreover, Campbell has played only three games in the AHL and has conceded 13 goals on 72 shots with a .819 SV%. Campbell's underwhelming performance has become a subject of concern not only for the Oilers fans but also for Condors fans.

Here's how fans on X, formerly Twitter, reacted to Jack Campbell's AHL goaltending woes. One tweeted:

"There’s no way he got worse in the AHL"

Here are some more reactions on X:

If Campbell's underwhelming performance continues, there's a possibility the Oilers may opt to buy out his contract next summer.

Jack Campbell's NHL career stats

Campbell was drafted with the No. 11 pick by the Dallas Stars in the 2010 draft and only played one game for the team. Following his unsuccessful tenure with the Stars, he was traded to the LA Kings in 2016.

Campbell's success with the Kings was short-lived as he only played 20 games before being traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2019-20 season. After three seasons in Toronto, the 31-year-old was signed by the Edmonton Oilers as a free agent.

In his two-year stint with the Oilers, Campbell has appeared in 41 games, going 22-13 with a .353 GAA and a .886 SV%. In his nine-year career, he's appeared in 176 games, posting 93-52 with a 2.76 goals-against-average and a .909 SV%.