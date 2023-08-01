Noah Hanifin Contract: How much will Flames defenseman earn in final year of contract?

Defenseman Noah Hanifin of the Calgary Flames is entering the final year of his six-year contract, making him a pending unrestricted free agent.

On August 30, 2018, Hanifin signed a six-year, $29.7 million contract with the Calgary Flames. His contract has a $4.95 million cap hit, and he will earn $4.95 million in the 2023-24 season.

The 26-year-old defenseman was drafted No.5 by the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2015 NHL Draft.

After playing three seasons with the Hurricanes, Hanifin joined the Flames and has been a member of the club for the past five seasons.

In the 2022-23 season, Noah Hanifin appeared in 81 games recording 38 points (seven goals, 31 assists) with a plus-minus rating of two.

Should Noah Hanifin re-sign with the Flames?

The Calgary Flames are amid a busy offseason about some of their key players and Noah Hanifins is among one of those, whose name has been floating around the trade market.

According to rumors, Hanifin's name has been floating around the trade market as the likely candidate to be moved by the Flames this offseason. Several teams linked with the defenseman are keeping a close eye on his situation with the Flames.

According to NHL Insider Frank Seravalli, Hanifin has expressed his desire to not return to the Flames in 2024 and that he would like to play in the United States. According to another Insider, Elliotte Friedman, Hanifin is likely to be dealt with before the new season begins if he does not change his mind.

All of the points to Hanifin being moved by the Calgary Flames, who will hope to gain some assets from this trade. However, there is another possibility: if the Flames make a better offer to the defenseman to think about his decision.

But, as of now, there are no signs of this happening, and it remains to be seen how his Hanifin saga unfolds in the coming weeks. Losing Hanifin will be a loss for the Flames, but they could get some great assets in exchange for the defenseman, which will be a great advantage for the club.

Various teams are scouring the market to bolster their blue line, and with a player of Noah Hanifin's caliber, many teams will be in talks to bring him on board. The Florida Panthers, Buffalo Sabres, and Pittsburgh Penguins are among the teams linked to defensemen.