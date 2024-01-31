"Nobody believes you": NHL fans react to Calgary Flames denying knowledge of Dillon Dube's sexual assault charges when granting leave of absence

Calgary Flames forward Dillon Dube is one of five players facing serious charges of alleged sexual assault involving Canada's world junior team members in 2018. Dube's legal team confirmed this news. They reassured him that Dube maintains his innocence and plans to enter a plea of not guilty.

The Calgary Flames, in response, issued a statement expressing their awareness of the charges against Dube. The statement read:

"We have now become aware of the charge of sexual assault that has been laid against Dillon Dube. We take this matter very seriously. We had no knowledge of pending charges at the time Dillon’s request for a leave of absence was granted."

This revelation has left NHL fans in disbelief, especially given that Dube had been granted a leave of absence without the team's knowledge of the impending charges.

The Calgary Flames' claim of ignorance has sparked widespread skepticism among the fanbase, questioning the transparency and due diligence of the organization.

Expand Tweet

In response to the controversy, social media has erupted, with fans expressing their concerns and disbelief.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Three More NHL players, along with Calgary Flames' Dube, were summoned in 2018 World Junior Team Investigation

Three more NHL players, Carter Hart from the Philadelphia Flyers, Michael McLeod, and Cal Foote from the New Jersey Devils, have been called up regarding the sexual assault allegations. This information follows soon after Dillon Dube from the Calgary Flames faced charges.

Attorneys representing the newly named players denied any wrongdoing on behalf of their clients. Hart's legal team stated he is innocent and will provide a comprehensive response in a court of law. McLeod's lawyers affirmed that he will plead not guilty and urged the public to respect his privacy.

The Devils and Flyers have not yet issued official comments regarding the recent developments. These summonses follow former NHL player Alex Formenton's surrender to face charges related to the same investigation.

As the investigation unfolds, the hockey community awaits further details from the London Police, who have scheduled a news conference on Monday to address the situation. The NHL, which initiated its investigation in 2022, has pledged to make its findings public at the appropriate time.