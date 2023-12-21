Nolan Patrick breaks silence after retirement rumors spread on social media

Former No. 2 draft pick Nolan Patrick re­cently addressed growing chatte­r about his retirement from the NHL. The buzz blew up late Tue­sday as several reports pointed out that Patrick was moving on to work with The Power Play. This hockey coaching project is led by ex-NHL player Jayce­ Hawryluk.

However, Elliotte Friedman, a trusted hockey insider, reached out to Patrick to clarify the situation. Patrick, dealing with various injury setbacks and sidelined since March 2022 due to a migraine disorder, confirmed that he is not officially retired.

While the 25-year-old forward acknowledged a shift in his career towards a position with The Power Play, he emphasized that this move doesn't signify the end of his professional playing days.

The confusion appears to have stemmed from an Instagram post that initially declared Patrick as "retired from the NHL." Subsequently, the announcement was amended to describe him as a "4x NHL pro with significant experience."

Nolan Patrick, the son of former NHL winger Steve Patrick, seems to have embraced a new role as a skills coach and mentor. However, his recent statement indicates that the door to his playing future remains open, dispelling premature retirement rumors that had left many questioning his next career move.

Nolan Patrick's journey marred by concussions

Nolan Patrick, the No. 2 pick in the 2017 NHL draft by the Philadelphia Flyers, faced an unfortunate career marred by persistent concussion issues. In his four seasons split between the Flyers and the Vegas Golden Knights, Patrick accumulated 32 goals and 77 points in 222 games. His impact extended to the playoffs, contributing a goal and an assist in six contests with the Flyers.

Hailing from a hockey dynasty, Patrick was born into the sport with his father, Stephen Patrick, and uncle, James Patrick, both NHL picks in the 1980s. His early promise in minor hockey in Winnipeg led to his selection by Brandon in the 2013 WHL draft.

Patrick excelled, leading WHL rookies with 30 goals in 2014-15 and earning the league's Rookie of the Year title. The following season, he showcased his prowess with 102 points (41 goals, 61 assists) in 72 games, placing fifth in the WHL. Patrick's playoff performance was stellar, tying for the WHL lead with 30 points and earning the postseason MVP award, propelling Brandon to the Memorial Cup.