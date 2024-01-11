"None of them are Connor Bedard" - NHL analyst believes Blackhawks rookie is rightful heir to Calder Trophy despite long absence due to injury

In the competitive race for the Calder Trophy, awarded to the NHL's most proficient rookie, one name has been stirring up considerable buzz despite a significant setback: Connor Bedard.

Renowned NHL analyst Greg Wyshynski weighed in on the debate on Thursday, making a bold assertion on his podcast, "The Drop."

Wyshynski acknowledged the talent of other rookies like Marco Rossi, Adam Fantilli, Brock Faber and Luke Hughes but believes "none of them are Connor Bedard," emphasizing Bedard's performance this season.

Bedard's impact on the ice has been undeniable despite a long absence due to injury.

"Like Bedard is demonstratively the best rookie of this year," Wyshynski said. "And it would be a shame if this injury took that away from him."

Bedard was reported to be out for six to eight weeks after having surgery on his fractured jaw on Monday. The 2023 No. 1 pick was injured in a 4-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Jan. 5.

However, Wyshynski pointed out that Bedard's Time On Ice for the Chicago Blackhawks is remarkable as a rookie, and his skill level has been consistently impressive.

"Yeah, to be a rookie and play like 24 minutes a night is insane, like he's been fantastic," Wyshynski said.

Connor Bedard - Calder Trophy’s rightful heir

Wyshynski is convinced that Bedard's injury should not disqualify him from Calder consideration, especially if he plays enough games to meet the award's eligibility criteria in the eyes of the voters.

"So, again, I'm not saying that he's not a worthy Calder candidate," Wyshynski said," I'm saying Connor is the rookie of the year, he's the best rookie and an injury shouldn't necessarily take that away from him.

"If he has a commiserate number of games to, you know, qualify for the award for a lack of a better term in the eyes of the voters."

Wyshynski's argument hinges on the quality of Bedard's play rather than the quantity of his appearances.

He suggested that Bedard's goals and points per game could be the deciding factors.

"I am not convinced the voters will take it away from him, even if it's on a limited games and a goals per game points per argument."

The analyst firmly believes that Connor Bedard is the rightful heir to the Calder Trophy and that his injury should not overshadow his achievements on the ice.

The discussion surrounding the Calder Trophy can often be quite heated as some aspects come into play. These factors include individual performance statistics, the impact on the team and the ability to perform consistently at a high level throughout the season.