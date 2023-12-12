Connor McDavid's absence from the top spot on Canada's list of top athletes has left hockey fans across the nation venting their frustration.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the 25-year-old basketball sensation from Hamilton, claimed the prestigious Northern Star Award, formerly the Lou Marsh Trophy, on Monday.

Despite McDavid's stellar performance and status as a superstar in the NHL, it was Gilgeous-Alexander's outstanding achievements that stole the spotlight.

The basketball star secured his first all-NBA nod and helped the Canadian men's team to secure a bronze-medal at the Basketball World Cup. They also defeated the United States in the process.

Connor McDavid, a standout in the world of hockey, found himself edged out by Gilgeous-Alexander, leaving many hockey enthusiasts bewildered.

The Oilers' forward had an exceptional season, but it seems the basketball court stole the limelight this time. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander displayed impressive performance, especially during Canada's Olympic qualification at the Basketball World Cup.

It ultimately earned him the title of Canada's top athlete, leaving hockey fans expressing their discontent over McDavid's apparent snub.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander honors Wayne Gretzky as Connor McDavid's storied legacy casts a shadow

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander earned the prestigious Northern Star Award, placing him in the esteemed company of legends like Steve Nash and Wayne Gretzky. The Oklahoma City Thunder standout, only the second basketball player to receive this honor, follows in Nash's footsteps, who achieved this feat in 2005.

Gilgeous-Alexander showcased his leadership prowess during the FIBA World Cup, guiding Team Canada to a semifinal finish and a notable victory against Luka Doncic's Slovenian team.

While the Naismith trophy eluded them, the young basketball prodigy's commitment to the national team speaks volumes. The 2024 Olympics offer another chance for him to etch his name in Canadian basketball history.

In a heartwarming gesture, Gilgeous-Alexander celebrated his Northern Star Award by paying tribute to hockey legend Wayne Gretzky. The connection between the basketball star and "The Great One" adds a layer of cross-sport camaraderie, showcasing the unity of Canada's athletic prowess.