"Not f*cking around this year": Brad Marchand's reported hit on Charlie McAvoy at Bruins training camp leaves fans stunned

In a surprise turn of events at the Boston Bruins training camp, star forward Brad Marchand found himself at the center of attention for a hit that stunned fans and teammates. During a particularly physical battle along the boards, Marchand delivered a powerful nudge to his teammate, defenseman Charlie McAvoy, causing McAvoy's helmet to go flying.

The incident occurred during a practice session that showcased the intense competitiveness that defines the Boston Bruins' style of play. As Marchand and McAvoy engaged in a heated battle along the walls, Marchand's extra push, resembling a crosscheck, caught McAvoy off guard, sending him to the ice. The abrupt fall resulted in McAvoy's helmet coming off, leading to a collective gasp from onlookers.

Expand Tweet

However, the initial shock quickly turned to relief as McAvoy was seen getting back on his feet shortly after the hit. Despite the intensity of the moment, it became apparent that both players remained committed to pushing themselves during training camp. McAvoy's quick recovery and readiness to continue practicing eased concerns among fans and the Bruins' coaching staff.

Twitter erupted with a flurry of reactions from fans across the hockey world.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

While physicality is a hallmark of the Bruins' style of play, fans will watch closely to see how this competitiveness translates into success as the team continues its preparations for the upcoming season.

Brad Marchand Named Captain of the Boston Bruins for 2023-24 Season

Brad Marchand, affectionately known as the "Little Ball of Hate," has added a new title to his storied career with the Boston Bruins: Captain. The announcement came from the Bruins' camp as they prepare for the 2023-24 season. Marchand, who has spent his entire 15-year career with the franchise, takes the reins as the 27th captain in Bruins history.

The decision to anoint Marchand as captain was met with widespread approval and anticipation, given his deep ties to the team and his five-year stint as an alternate captain. This appointment became essential following the retirement of legendary Patrice Bergeron at the end of the 2022-23 season. Marchand's leadership qualities have long been evident, having learned from the likes of Zdeno Chara and Bergeron, both iconic captains in their own right.

Brad Marchand's on-ice performance has been stellar, finishing second in team scoring last season with 67 points in 73 games. The Bruins celebrated this momentous occasion with a video showcasing the 'C' being stitched onto their iconic jersey, ultimately revealing Marchand as their new captain.