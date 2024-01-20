"Not good enough to win this year" - NHL analyst weighs in on Toronto Maple Leafs' playoff ambitions and beyond

The Toronto Maple Leafs' Stanley Cup drought is not coming to an end anytime soon, according to Elliotte Friedman. The NHL analyst spoke about the Leafs' probability of going all the way this season and finally regaining their throne, and he doesn't like their chances.

Speaking on the "32 Thoughts Podcast," Friedman said:

"I think Toronto is thinking bigger picture. I don't think this is about this year anymore, I think they're thinking about where they are going. I really wonder if deep down, that as an organization they're saying, we are not good enough to win this year."

Toronto Maple Leafs fans will be hoping that this isn't the case, but if it isn't to be, there may at least be a long-term plan. With defensive issues, especially with their goalie, it seems like this season might not have a Stanley Cup ending.

After finishing second in the Atlantic Division last season with 111 points, the Maple Leafs went out in the second round of playoffs against eventual runner-ups, the Florida Panthers.

If the Leafs truly believe they cannot win it all this year, the logical move would be to build for next season. With the NHL trade deadline on March 8, Toronto's activity in the trade market will reveal what they are planning.

Salary cap and big money deals integral to the Toronto Maple Leafs' future

Given the salary cap rules of the NHL, now more than ever the contracts of star players come into the limelight. Having the right players at the right time is integral to building a winning team and sometimes that means parting with good players to build a better team in the future.

The Leafs handed an NHL record eight-year, $13 million deal to William Nylander, who is likely to spend the better half of the next decade with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Couple this with the mega deals of teammates Auston Mathews and Mitch Marner, and the trio takes a big chunk of the team's salary cap. This is going to make signing important depth players a bit more tricky, as the Leafs will have less room to maneuver financially.

On the flip side, Toronto has three players locked down who are integral to the future, so can attempt to build around them.

The Leafs are third in the Atlantic with a 43-22-13 record and will be looking to put in a string of good performances to ensure they make the playoffs. From there, anything is possible and there's a chance the long wait for another Stanley Cup could end.