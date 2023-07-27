"Not good for the game": NHLPA exec on Arizona Coyotes playing in limited-capacity arena

In his brief tenure with the NHLPA, Marty Walsh has taken a strong stand on a crucial issue involving the Arizona Coyotes playing games in Mullett facility in Tempe. The NCAA ice rink serves as the temporary home for the Coyotes while they search for a location for a new facility.

Walsh emphasized that compared to other NHLPA members, he had met with Arizona Coyotes players the most, and having NHL players compete at a college arena, in his perspective, is "just not right" and "not good for the game."

When a public referendum voted against it in May, the Coyotes' intentions to construct a new arena in Tempe were stymied. Despite the setback, Arizona Coyotes CEO Xavier Gutierrez announced that the organization is looking into six possible arena sites in the East Valley for a privately funded sports and entertainment district during the NHL draft in June.

Marty Walsh disclosed that last season, he and Bettman went to a Coyotes game at Mullett Arena together and used the occasion to talk about the Arizona franchise and other topics.

Walsh expressed his opinion about the relocation of the Arizona Coyotes and said:

"I've been very clear. I said these players deserve to play in an NHL arena. The ownership of the Coyotes are working to try and find a location. And if we have ground broken in the near future, really soon, then that means an arena's coming."

He continued:

"At that point, you can go to the players and say to them, 'You're going to be in this stadium for two or 2½ more years, but there's a new arena being built on the street.' That's a whole different ballgame from going into the season not having a location; that changes those dynamics."

Walsh also made it a point to say how much he would like to see the guys he represents compete in an NHL arena:

"I don't know what the rules and regulations are for ownership. But I want the players I represent to be playing in a National Hockey League arena."

Patrick Mahomes and fans advocate for Arizona Coyotes relocation to Kansas City

The famed Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes recently expressed his desire for the Arizona Coyotes to move to Kansas City in an open tweet.

Patrick Mahomes II @PatrickMahomes KC coyotes has a nice ring to it! @NHL what y’all think? @tmobilecenter

Both ardent NHL supporters and Kansas City citizens, who gladly welcomed the concept given by their beloved football hero, were enthused by this plain message.

The tweet gained a lot of genuine NHL fans’ attention as it swiftly circulated throughout social media channels. They eagerly participated in debates and expressed their opinions and creative ideas regarding the prospect of having an NHL team in Kansas City.

