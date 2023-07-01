"Not a very good value pickup": Boston Bruins fans unimpressed with Milan Lucic return

In an unexpected twist on the first day of NHL free agency, the Boston Bruins announced the return of Milan Lucic, a beloved player who once donned the black and gold.

As news spread across social media platforms, NHL fans took to Twitter to voice their reactions, ranging from elation to concern.

Amidst the flurry of tweets, one fan ecstatically exclaimed:

"Let’s fuc*ing go!"

Another fan expressed their deep affection for Lucic, tweeting:

"I LOVE YOU GUYS!! WELCOME HOME, LOOOOOOOCH!! WE MISSED YOU @27MilanLucic."

However, not all reactions were filled with unbridled enthusiasm. A cautious fan mused:

"I really love the nostalgia of bringing back Milan Lucic, but I don’t know if this is really the right move if we want to remain Stanley Cup contenders."

VeryDepressedBruinsFan @paSTANrnak88 @NHLBruins



I fear we’re turning into the penguins @27MilanLucic I really love the nostalgia of bringing back Milan Lucic but I don’t know if this is really the right move if we wanna remain as Stanley cup contenders. I would’ve rather used the money for Bertuzzi and find a cheaper 3rd/4th line wingerI fear we’re turning into the penguins @NHLBruins @27MilanLucic I really love the nostalgia of bringing back Milan Lucic but I don’t know if this is really the right move if we wanna remain as Stanley cup contenders. I would’ve rather used the money for Bertuzzi and find a cheaper 3rd/4th line wingerI fear we’re turning into the penguins

Amidst the divergent opinions, another fan took to Twitter and jubilantly declared:

"I HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR THIS TO HAPPEN EVER SINCE THEY TRADED HIM TO BRING HIM BACK!"

miss ann @missann9139 @NHLBruins @27MilanLucic I HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR THIS TO HAPPEN EVER SINCE THEY TRADED HIM TO BRING HIM BACK ! @NHLBruins @27MilanLucic I HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR THIS TO HAPPEN EVER SINCE THEY TRADED HIM TO BRING HIM BACK ! https://t.co/r8yF8SPace

Twist @Twistafied @NHLBruins



But this signing has to be incentive for Bergeron/Krejci to stay. @27MilanLucic Boston legend, no doubt. However, not a very good value pickup.But this signing has to be incentive for Bergeron/Krejci to stay. @NHLBruins @27MilanLucic Boston legend, no doubt. However, not a very good value pickup.But this signing has to be incentive for Bergeron/Krejci to stay.

S.G. Neis @sgneis @NHLBruins both on and off the ice sir. You’ll be sorely missed! @27MilanLucic Best of luck back with the Bruins sir. Although I live in Calgary I’m a lifetime Bruins fan. Thank you for everything you did for us here in Calgaryboth on and off the ice sir. You’ll be sorely missed! @NHLBruins @27MilanLucic Best of luck back with the Bruins sir. Although I live in Calgary I’m a lifetime Bruins fan. Thank you for everything you did for us here in Calgary 🇨🇦both on and off the ice sir. You’ll be sorely missed!

As NHL free agency unfolds, the reactions of fans on social media continue to shape the narrative surrounding Milan Lucic's return to the Bruins.

Milan Lucic inks a deal with Bruins during the initial days of NHL free agency

Milan Lucic, a beloved player in the history of the Boston Bruins, is making a comeback to the team for the upcoming 2023-24 NHL season. After spending the last four seasons with the Calgary Flames, Lucic has signed a one-year contract with the Bruins.

The deal includes a base salary of $1 million, along with performance bonuses. Lucic was drafted by the Boston Bruins in the second round of the 2006 NHL Draft and quickly became a fan favorite due to his powerful style of play, which included big hits, thrilling fights, and plenty of goals.

Pierre LeBrun @PierreVLeBrun Pierre LeBrun @PierreVLeBrun

@TSNHockey @TheAthletic Milan Lucic has signed his deal with the Bruins, the big man is back in Boston where he won a Cup in 2011 Milan Lucic has signed his deal with the Bruins, the big man is back in Boston where he won a Cup in 2011@TSNHockey @TheAthletic Lucic deal in Boston, one-year deal, $1M base salary plus performance bonuses twitter.com/PierreVLeBrun/… Lucic deal in Boston, one-year deal, $1M base salary plus performance bonuses twitter.com/PierreVLeBrun/…

He also played a significant role in the Bruins' victory in the 2011 Stanley Cup. In 2015, Lucic was traded to the Los Angeles Kings, ending his eight-year tenure in Boston. In the past eight years, he has played for the Kings, Edmonton Oilers, and Flames. Lucic is expected to contribute in a similar manner as Nick Foligno did for the Bruins last season, providing toughness, secondary scoring from the bottom-six, and veteran leadership. He is likely to play as a fourth-line left wing or serve as an extra forward.

Last season, Lucic recorded 19 points (seven goals, 12 assists) in 77 games for the Flames. In addition to Lucic, the Boston Bruins also reached agreements to sign center Morgan Geekie and left wing James van Riemsdyk during the free agency period, earlier on Saturday.

Poll : 0 votes