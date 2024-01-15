"Not like he broke a leg. Bubble it up kid!" - NHL fans react as Connor Bedard returns to ice following broken jaw injury

Chicago Blackhawks rookie Connor Bedard's resilience is making waves among NHL fans as the young star returned to the ice for practice on Monday after undergoing jaw surgery.

Bedard suffered a broken jaw in a collision with New Jersey Devils defenseman Brendan Smith on Jan. 6. He was initially projected to be out of action for six to eight weeks due to his surgery.

However, in a twist of events, Bedard has already been spotted back on the ice engaging in practice sessions.

Expand Tweet

This surprising news has generated a wave of responses from fans on social media platforms.

"It’s a jaw, not like he broke a leg. Bubble it up kid!!" a fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Currently, Connor Bedar leads the Blackhawks with 33 points by scoring 15 goals and providing 18 assists.

Here are some fan reactions to Connor Bedard’s return:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Bedard's quick return to practice has gotten fans hailing his commitment and toughness, qualities that teammates also admire.

Luke Richardson's opinion on the hit that caused Connor Bedard's jaw injury

Chicago Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson shared his thoughts about the hit Bedard got from the defenseman Brendan Smith.

“I don’t know if it was dirty," Richardson said. "I think Connor was reaching for a puck and didn’t see him, because Connor was behind one of their players."

At the time of the hit, Connor was positioned behind Devils forward Dawson Mercer. Richardson suggested that this positioning might explain why Connor Bedard did not see Smith.

“I don’t think he stepped up on him," Luke Richardson said. "I just think he kind of stopped and Connor ran headfirst right into him.”

Richardson’s statement implied that he saw the incident as an accident rather than a deliberate effort.

Additionally, Richardson made it clear that Smith had no intention of causing any harm.

“But I don't think it was intent to hurt or anything. I think he is playing hard in blue line.”

Bedard returned to skating seven days after his surgery and aims to get back to action as soon as possible.