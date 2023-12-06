"Not a matter of if, but when he's fired" - NHL fans believe new Senators coaching hire is nail in the coffin for D.J. Smith

The Ottawa Senators made a significant coaching decision that left NHL fans buzzing with speculation. The announcement came from Senators president of hockey operations and interim general manager Steve Staios, who revealed the appointment of former Ottawa head coach Jacques Martin as Senior Advisor to the Coaching Staff.

Fans on Twitter ignited a fervent discussion about the future of current head coach D.J. Smith.

The official Sens Communications Twitter account shared the news, captioning the post:

"News Release: The #Sens have appointed Jacques Martin as Senior Advisor to the Coaching Staff."

The statement, though concise, triggered a wave of reactions, with fans expressing their thoughts on what this appointment might mean for D.J. Smith's tenure as head coach.

One fan, seemingly reading between the lines, lamented the potential fate awaiting Smith:

"Unfortunately, the writing seems to be on the wall for DJ. With Jacques being brought in, it's not a matter of if, but when will he be fired."

Contrastingly, not all fan reactions were laden with negativity. One supporter applauded the decision, viewing Martin's return to the Ottawa coaching staff as a positive move:

"This is an absolutely solid move. Awesome to have him back as an Ottawa Senator. Along with Alfie, their combined experiences will no doubt have a positive impact."

Meanwhile, another fan speculated on the timing and strategy behind Martin's appointment, suggesting it may be a preemptive move for the inevitable departure of D.J. Smith:

"That way when they fire DJ, they’ll have their coach, or at least interim."

Senators designate Jacques Martin as Senior Consultant to Coaching Staff

Steve Staios, the president of hockey operations and interim general manager for the Ottawa Senators, announced the appointment of Jacques Martin, former head coach of the Ottawa, as the Senior Advisor to the Coaching Staff.

A Saint-Pascal, Ontario, native and the longest-serving head coach in Senators history, Martin will provide day-to-day support to head coach D.J. Smith and the coaching staff.

Staios said:

"We're very pleased to welcome Jacques back to the Senators. Not only will his extensive expertise provide invaluable guidance, but his strategic vision and leadership are qualities that are certain to amplify our group."

Martin, originally hired as the team’s third head coach in 1996, spent nine seasons with the Ottawa, achieving a regular-season record of 341-255-96 (.562) and holding various team coaching records.

After his tenure in Ottawa, Martin continued his career with coaching roles in the NHL, including positions with the New York Rangers, St. Louis Blues, Florida Panthers (also serving as general manager), Montreal Canadiens and Pittsburgh Penguins.

A recipient of the Jack Adams Award in 1998-99 as the NHL’s Coach of the Year with Ottawa, Martin has a notable career that extends beyond the NHL. He also had international coaching roles with Team Canada and was recognized as the OHL's Coach of the Year in 1985-86 with the Guelph Platers.