"Not really much of a player": Mark Stone belittles Kings winger after big hit sparked a massive brawl

Vegas Golden Knights' Mark Stone had some harsh comments towards Los Angeles Kings forward Hayden Hodgson during a preseason game.

On Wednesday night, Hodgson made a huge hit against Stone, which is a bit of a surprise given it is preseason. Often, players don't play as hard in the preseason as they would do in the regular season or playoffs.

However, Hodgson played a little rough which ultimately ended with a brawl.

Expand Tweet

Following the game, Mark Stone was asked about the hit and the scrum that followed. He claimed this would be the only time he'd play against Hodgson as he isn't good enough to be in the NHL.

Expand Tweet

"That’s probably the last time I’ll ever play against that guy. Not really much of a player, leave it at that," Stone said in a post game interaction.

Hodgson has primarily played in the ECHL which is a league below the AHL. However, he did play in seven games for the Philadelphia Flyers over the past two seasons, as he was a regular in the AHL last season.

After the hit, Stone says he wanted to go after a star player on the Kings, but not many were in the lineup playing. Instead, he got into a scuffle against Brandt Clarke, one of Los Angeles' top prospects, and Stone believes he scared the defensemen.

"I think I scared him a little bit," Stone said. "Honestly, I was looking around for some of their talented players and try and take a run at them, and he was really the only one. It's unfortunate you are playing against a team like that, they are trying to make a name for themselves."

Mark Stone is finally healthy again

Mark Stone has been dealing with a back injury but is finally healthy. He only played 37 games during the 2021-22 NHL season and had surgery following the season. He was able to return to the lineup the following season, but in February, he reinjured his back and was out for the rest of the year.

The Golden Knights captain was able to return for playoffs and helped lead Vegas to the Stanley Cup last season.