"Not a Stanley Cup contender": NHL analyst slams Toronto Maple Leafs for blowing 3-0 lead to Colorado Avalanche

Toronto Maple Leafs’ recent loss to the Colorado Avalanche has reignited discussions about their status as contenders for the Stanley Cup. Toronto failed to capitalize on an early 3-0 lead, allowing the Avalanche to make a comeback and win the game 3-5.

In a candid interview with the TSN, NHL analyst Craig Button did not hold back when assessing Toronto's performance:

“The Toronto Maple Leafs are what they are. You know what they are? Not a Stanley Cup contender.”

Button praised Colorado for its win despite its setbacks:

“Yeah. It's really a good Colorado Avalanche team, they had to dress 8 defenseman because they didn't have enough forwards, because of its injuries. They're at three nothing (3-0).”

Button also pointed out that the Maple Leafs fail to close out games, especially against high-caliber opponents:

They can't beat the good teams; they don't know what it takes to win. They didn't know what it takes to grind down and dig into a game and not let the opponent back into it.

He criticized Toronto for its recent losing streak, particularly its losses to the bottom teams of the table:

“You know they lost five games in a row prior to the calendar turning to 2024, four of the losses were to three teams at the lower part of the standings. Oh, okay, you beat the San Jose Sharks back-to-back, wow! isn't that great?”

Craig Button analyzed the Toronto Maple Leafs's performance this season

Button's analysis did not just scratch the surface; it delved into Toronto's core issues:

“And they think they're Stanley Cup contenders, I'm not buying, I'm not buying with this group of players and has nothing to do with the core five, it has to do with the construction with the team around them.”

He expressed his confidence in the players and shared his concern for the Maple Leafs head coach.

“And you can continue to believe in the core five, they're not continue to getting enough help around them. And I have to say this too, same things keep ruined under head coach Sheldon Keefe.”