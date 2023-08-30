"Not sure they watch hockey" - NHL fans left shocked by ESPN's player point predictions in 2023

NHL fans were left in a state of utter disbelief and astonishment as they stumbled upon ESPN's recently released player point predictions for the upcoming 2023 season.

The fervor reached such a height that even devoted members of the r/Habs subreddit couldn't contain their reactions. One member posted a screenshot of the predictions with a caption that succinctly encapsulated the collective sentiment:

"ESPN predictions for the upcoming season."

The responses to this revelation were nothing short of candid and unfiltered. One fan, clearly baffled by the figures presented by ESPN, expressed their incredulity with a touch of sarcasm, saying:

"I'm not sure they watch hockey."

Another fan took a slightly more bemused stance, suggesting that ESPN's predictions might have led the sports media giant astray. With a touch of subtle humor, he quipped:

"ESPN might be lost."

Another individual pointed out the hilariously improbable numbers attached to certain players, saying:

"Wtf lmao. Huberdeau is not only putting 59 and Johnston 25 haha."

One fan summed up his thoughts with a straightforward:

"This is so bad haha."

The reaction of NHL fans to ESPN's player point predictions for the 2023 season was a mixture of bewilderment, amusement, and disappointment.

How many players are scheduled to participate in training camp tryouts for the NHL in 2023?

In anticipation of the NHL's upcoming 2023-2024 season, a cohort of players is gearing up for Professional Tryout (PTO) contracts during training camps, which allow players to showcase their abilities for potential inclusion in the regular season lineup.

This year's batch includes seasoned veterans and emerging talents:

Nathan Beaulieu (Carolina Hurricanes, LD/RD, 30) offers versatility and defensive prowess.

Alex Chiasson (Boston Bruins, RW, 32) aims to impress with his scoring finesse and experience.

Aaron Dell (Columbus Blue Jackets, G, 34) competes for a goaltending role.

Sam Gagner (Edmonton Oilers, RW/C, 34) displays his adaptability and veteran insight.

Scott Harrington (Anaheim Ducks, LD, 30) strengthens the Ducks' defensive depth.

Peter Holland (Colorado Avalanche, C, 32) brings offensive potential to the Avalanche.

Nicolas Meloche (Columbus Blue Jackets, RD, 26) showcases defensive skills on the blue line.

Nathan Schnarr (Columbus Blue Jackets, C, 24) seeks a consistent role on the forward lines.

Brandon Sutter (Edmonton Oilers, RW/C, 34) provides versatility and experience.

Austin Watson (Tampa Bay Lightning, RW/LW, 31) offers a physical playing style.

These players enter training camps with aspirations to highlight their capabilities and earn standard contracts. PTO agreements offer a mutual assessment opportunity for players and teams, aiding in roster decisions for the upcoming season.