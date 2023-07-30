"Not worth that": Boston Bruins fans react to Trent Frederic's arbitration ask

Hockey fans across the NHL took to Twitter to express their thoughts and reactions after knowing about the arbitration numbers exchanged between the Boston Bruins and young forward Trent Frederic.

The tweet from Elliotte Friedman, a prominent hockey reporter for Sportsnet and an insider for the NHL Network, revealed that the team offered a two-year contract at $1.4 million per year, while Frederic's camp countered with a one-year deal worth $2.9 million.

The fans' responses were filled with varying opinions and perspectives on the player's value and potential impact on the team.

One fan expressed skepticism about the proposed $2.9 million deal, bluntly stating:

"2.9? Freddy is not worth that."

Another fan took a different approach:

"Should have traded him. There’s players in Prov just as good."

One fan offered a specific salary range that they believed would be more suitable for Trent Frederic's one-year deal. He opined:

"Should be in line to get a nice 1-year deal around 1.45-1.65M."

On the other hand, one fan seemed to lean more toward the team's initial offer, asserting:

"He's worth 2.3-2.5 IMHO."

Some fans were skeptical of the player's worth, while others questioned the team's decision to potentially overpay.

Boston Bruins and goaltender Jeremy Swayman not able to work out a new contract

The Boston Bruins and goaltender Jeremy Swayman have reached their arbitration date on July 30, but an agreement on a new contract is yet to be reached. According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, there's currently a substantial $3 million gap between the two sides' arbitration numbers.

Typically, the final arbitration decision falls near the midpoint of the amounts presented by both parties. In this case, the middle ground between $2 million and $4.8 million is $3.4 million, which could be a fair deal for both the Boston Bruins and Swayman.

Swayman's impressive performance throughout his entry-level contract has undoubtedly earned him a substantial raise. With a 24-6-4 record and being tied for fourth in save percentage (.920) and goals-against average (2.27) in 38 appearances last season, he has proven his worth as a top-level goaltender.

Although he faced a challenging playoff Game 7 against the Florida Panthers, the young goaltender showcased his potential.

The Bruins currently have $5.24 million in salary cap space, according to CapFriendly, and they also need to re-sign center Trent Frederic, another restricted free agent. Frederic's arbitration hearing is scheduled for Aug. 1.

Negotiations can continue between the Boston Bruins and Swayman (or Frederic) until the arbitration hearings take place. However, if an agreement cannot be reached, an independent arbiter will make the final decision on the contract terms.